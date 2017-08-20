

This is where the celebration begins to go wrong. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via Associated Press)

He runs, he leaps, he pirouettes, he trips over the corner flag, he’s out for seven months.

That, in a nutshell, describes the celebration-gone-horribly-wrong by Nicolai Muller of Hamburg, whose goal lifted his team to a 1-0 victory over Augsburg on Saturday.

Hamburg's Nicolai Muller is out for 7 months after rupturing his ACL celebrating his goal against Augsburg pic.twitter.com/pJO633ewo8 — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) August 20, 2017

Muller, 29, ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the celebration and is expected to be out at least seven months.

Nicolai Müller of Hamburg is out for 7 months after injuring himself whilst celebrating scoring the winner pic.twitter.com/0dgwoc5TAR — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) August 20, 2017

“The diagnosis has come as a huge shock to us,” said Jens Todt, Hamburg’s sporting director (via ESPN). “It’s a serious blow to our season and obviously absolutely gutting for Nicolai. We wish him all the best in his recovery and will support him as best we can throughout it.”

