Less than two weeks after signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent, 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion wide receiver Anquan Boldin announced he is retiring. The 36-year-old Boldin explained his decision in a statement to ESPN’s Jim Trotter, who first reported the news Sunday.

Statement from Anquan Boldin on his decision to retire: pic.twitter.com/z19jekK33R — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 21, 2017

“Football in its purest form is what we all strive for as a nation,” Boldin said in the statement. “People from all different races, religions and backgrounds working together for one shared goal. The core values taught in football are some of the most important you can learn in life. To always be there for the guy next to you and not let your fellow man down. You do whatever it takes to make sure your brother is okay. Football has afforded me a platform throughout my career to have a greater impact on my humanitarian work. At this time, I feel drawn to make the larger fight for human rights a priority. My life’s purpose is bigger than football.”

Boldin, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions before signing with the Bills on Aug. 7, finishes his career ninth on the all-time receptions list with 1,076 for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with Baltimore following the 2012 season and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. The former second-round pick out of Florida State in 2003 burst on the scene with 101 catches for 1,377 yards as a rookie, and despite that instant success learned early in his career that there was more to life than football.

“When I first got into the NFL nobody could tell me anything. I was living life,” Boldin said after winning the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for volunteer and charity work in February 2016. “I had achieved my dream of one day making it into the NFL, but I soon realized that’s not what life is all about. I realized my purpose in life was not to make it to the NFL and score touchdowns. God put me on this earth for something much bigger than that, and I realized and understand what my purpose is now. … It’s my prayer and my hope that I can live out the rest of my life honoring God and help as many people as possible.”

In addition to establishing the Anquan Boldin Foundation, which is dedicated to expanding the educational and life opportunities of underprivileged children, Boldin, along with Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, has spent time on Capitol Hill talking to Congress about criminal justice reform over the last two years. Boldin’s 31-year-old cousin, Corey Jones, was shot and killed by a plainclothes officer in Florida on Oct. 18, 2015.

“It’s amazing, I think, to see how many people will call us ‘athletes’ and will tell us we need to be in the communities and we need to serve in the different communities that we play in or live in,” Boldin told The Washington Post during a visit to Capitol Hill in March. “But as soon as you take a political stand, they tell you, ‘Stick to football.’ You can’t have it both ways. If you’re expecting me to be a role model for younger kids or for society in general, how is it wrong for me to speak out when I do see injustices?”

Boldin said then that he would continue to speak out against injustices.

“For me it’s not even about having a long career,” Boldin said. “It’s about doing what’s right.”

Boldin’s abrupt retirement leaves the Bills with another question mark at the wide receiver position. Buffalo acquired Jordan Matthews from the Eagles earlier this month in a trade on the same day that the Bills sent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams, but Matthews fractured his sternum in practice last week. Boldin was expected to start in the slot alongside Matthews and second-round pick Zay Jones.

The Bills issued a statement from General Manager Brandon Beane.

“We respect Anquan’s decision to retire from the NFL,” the statement said. “We appreciate the time he gave us over the past two weeks. He is one of the best receivers to play this game and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”

Statement from GM Brandon Beane on Anquan Boldin. pic.twitter.com/G8k6Tx0HUN — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) August 21, 2017

