

Pirates and Cardinals players shake hands after Sunday’s Little League Classic. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The end of Sunday’s St. Louis Cardinals-Pittsburgh Pirates game featured a display of sportsmanship rarely seen on a baseball field beyond the youth level: players from both teams greeting each other in a handshake line.

The gesture came after the Pirates’ 6-3 win in the first MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., home to the Little League World Series. The game, which was played before a crowd of Little League players and their families at the recently renovated, 2,500-seat Bowman Field, is part of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s emphasis on growing the game of baseball at the youth level.

“Hopefully we’ll continue to play here and it will become an annual event,” Manfred said before Sunday’s game, which was broadcast on ESPN. “My expectation is that if we do it again, we would use different teams. With all special events, we try to rotate teams through them. I know there was a lot of interest throughout the league from teams that wanted to be here and had players that played in the Little League World Series.”

Cardinals and Pirates players spent part of Sunday signing autographs among the crowds at adjacent stadiums on the Little League World Series grounds.

The teams sported youth baseball-inspired uniforms for Sunday’s game (the same ones that will be on display for Players Weekend), and Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham wore cleats that were decorated by two children battling cancer at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Here are @TphamLV's shoes. Decorated by Lamarion (age 7) and Chloe (age 5), both who are being treated for cancer at @STLChildrens. pic.twitter.com/MFjeREMY2X — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 21, 2017

MLB.com reports that Bowman Field, which is home to the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, is the smallest capacity stadium to host a major league game.

