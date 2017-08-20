

Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh hasn’t spent nearly as much time thinking about Monday’s solar eclipse as Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Mularkey. While Mularkey announced earlier this week that he would adjust his team’s practice schedule to ensure players were on the field during the eclipse and able to experience the phenomenon together, Harbaugh wasn’t entirely sure, as of Sunday, when the moon would pass between Earth and the sun.

“When is it?” Harbaugh asked reporters when asked if he had any eclipse-related plans for the Ravens. “It’s Monday?”

Yep, it’s Monday, and it’s the first total solar eclipse visible anywhere in the United States since 1979.

“Can you see it from everywhere?” Harbaugh asked. “Can you see it from here?”

Unlike the Titans’ practice facility in Nashville, which falls within the eclipse’s path of totality, the Ravens’ practice facility in Owings Mills, Md., is more than 400 miles from the closest point on the path of totality. A reporter explained that the moon will obscure only about 80 percent of the sun for viewers in Owings Mills, which isn’t the 1972 Dolphins of vantage points, but still pretty darn cool.

“Eighty percent?” Harbaugh said before making a dismissive face. “It’s not 100 percent here? We’re chasing perfection here, alright?”

Laughter ensued, and the Ravens coach broke into a smile.

Coach Harbaugh is not impressed by an 80 percent eclipse.

pic.twitter.com/jhKmuHRbnX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 20, 2017

“So you’ve got to go to North Carolina for 100 percent?” Harbaugh continued. “Nah. … I don’t know. You’ve got to wear glasses or something, don’t you? I don’t want to blind anybody.”

His interest piqued, if only slightly, Harbaugh asked what time the eclipse is happening. It will peak in Owings Mills at 2:42 p.m.

“We’ll be in meetings,” Harbaugh deadpanned. “It’s going to be tough.”

It’s a tough call whether Harbaugh or Alabama Coach Nick Saban is less enthusiastic about Monday’s eclipse.

“We’ll set it up so if the players want to go out there and get some sunglasses and look at it, I guess they can,” Saban said in monotone Saturday. “That’s not something that I’m really that focused on right now.”

Cant get enough of the ongoing comptition between football coaches 2 see who can be less impress w/ a solar eclipse https://t.co/QfocvCEuUY — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) August 20, 2017

