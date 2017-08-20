

Texas A&M Coach Kevin Sumlin during a game last season. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Citing safety concerns, Texas A&M University on Monday canceled a “White Lives Matter” event scheduled to be held Sept. 11 on its campus in College Station. Texas A&M football Coach Kevin Sumlin was asked about the school’s decision when he met with reporters Saturday.

“I was thankful and very, very proud of Chancellor [John] Sharp and our president to put an end to it,” Sumlin said. “That’s the only way I can put it without going in depth about it. But leadership like that, you know, that’s when leadership comes to the front, and our leadership did that. We’ve talked about that as a team, too, and our appreciation for our leadership to step in in this situation. It’s big. It’s big for the players, it’s big for our coaching staff — it’s big for everybody.”

[Charlottesville violence prompts black U-Va. athletes to reflect on their experience]

The event was organized by former Texas A&M student Preston Wiginton, whose press release announcing the event was headlined: “Today Charlottesville Tomorrow Texas A&M.” In a statement announcing the decision to cancel the event, which was to be held at Rudder Plaza, Texas A&M officials referenced that headline.

“Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus,” the statement said.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Wiginton denied that the headline was a reference to the violence that occurred when white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

“Obviously, there are many white people in America who are angry, and Charlottesville was a large gathering to express that anger and hopefully to address those issues,” Wiginton told The Post when asked about the headline. “So ‘tomorrow A&M’ meant another platform for us to be able to express ourselves.”

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer, who was met by hundreds of protesters when he spoke at Texas A&M in December, was reportedly invited to attend Wiginton’s event. The University of Florida and Michigan State University both denied requests by Spencer’s National Policy Institute to rent space for events on their campuses next month.

