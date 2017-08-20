Watch an outfielder make an insane catch of a home-run ball in the Junior League World Series

This may well be the best catch you’ll see all year, at any level of baseball.

A young center fielder by the name of Jack Regenye didn’t just rob a player for the team from Chinese Taipei of a home run in the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Mich., it was how he did it. Playing for the Kennett Square (Pa.) team that was down by four runs in the fourth inning of the World Series championship game for 13- and 14-year-olds, Regenye leapt and snagged the ball, flipping gracefully over the wall as he held on.

There was a bit of a controversy, though, as umpires initially ruled the play a catch, then reversed the call to a home run and finally reversed it again to an out. Phew.

Maybe the greatest catch ever made in the LLWS just now pic.twitter.com/2zZQQIrbTH — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 20, 2017

The Pennsylvania team lost, 12-1, in the championship game and Regenye was 1-for-3 with a double, but nothing could top Regenye’s catch. Watch it again.