

Chris Christie is going to have to find another outlet for his hot sports takes. (Mel Evans/AP)

Chris Christie, unabashed and highly outspoken sports fan, won’t be offering his steaming hot takes on sports-talk radio after all.

The question is whether he opted to find another job when his term as New Jersey governor ends or whether a New York radio station decided it really didn’t want him. Over the weekend, the New York Daily News reported that WFAN was no longer interested in Christie, who termed the story “completely incorrect.” He issued a statement Sunday in which he said that WFAN management, seeking a replacement for Mike Francesa in the afternoon slot, had spoken with him three weeks ago about other shows with possible co-hosts, something he declined.

“After considering the other options that I have been presented with for post-gubernatorial employment, I declined their request to do additional shows,” Christie’s statement said (via NJ.com). “I made station executives aware that while I would be happy to continue to fill in for [WFAN morning co-host] Boomer Esiason when asked and when available, that they should no longer consider me as a candidate interested in any job at WFAN when I leave the Governorship. I made that clear to them prior to leaving for my family vacation two weeks ago.”

Christie, whose popularity in New Jersey hit an all-time low thanks to Beachgate last month, cannot run for reelection because of term limits and will leave office in January. He did not explain what other options he might have and cannot negotiate future jobs while he remains in office.

A WFAN spokesperson told the Associated Press that no decision has been made about Francesa’s replacement and declined to confirm the Daily News report.

[‘Why don’t you have another beer?’ Chris Christie tries to scold a heckling Cubs fan]

An ardent Dallas Cowboys fan, Christie has made plenty of sports headlines, mostly of the negative variety, over the last few months.

He tangled with a Chicago Cubs fan during a visit to a game against the Brewers in Milwaukee. The governor was proceeding down the steps of the ballpark with a bowl of nachos when the Cubs fan, Brad Joseph, expressed the opinion “that he sucked,” Joseph told WISN reporter Ben Hutchinson, who happens to be his cousin and caught the end of the conversation on video.

[Chris Christie catches foul ball, gets booed]

“You’re a big shot,” Christie told the fan, before walking back to his seat. The fan subsequently took to Facebook to apologize for some of his language, but to also to offer a fuller version of events and to reiterate his vocal description of Christie as a “hypocrite.”

Later, Christie said he thought he handled the situation well. “For those of you who know me,” he told reporters in a Trenton news conference, “I was very restrained. I didn’t dump the nachos on him or anything, which I think was an option.”

Earlier in July, Christie lived out a fan’s dream by catching a foul ball — and boos rained down upon him even though he gave the ball to a child. “Nice to see him get from the beach here to the ballpark,” Dan McLaughlin of Fox Sports said when Christie, who was seated near the field along the first base line, caught the ball.

And while it might seem as though Christie’s status as a lightning rod would make for compelling talk radio, perhaps his takes are a little too hot.

During one of his fill-in spots for Francesa, “Mike from Montclair” called him out for using a state beach that was closed to the public because of a government shutdown, a decision that sent his approval rating plummeting. “Next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you,” the caller said, “you put your fat [butt] in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents.”

Christie’s response? To call him “a Communist” and a “bum.”

