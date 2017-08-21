Welcome to Baton Rouge, Mike.

For the first time since its traditional, live mascot died of a rare cancer last October, there’s a new tiger on campus. Meet Mike VII, the latest live tiger to come to the school since the practice was begun in 1936.

Mike VII, who was known in a former habitat as Harvey, is an 11-month-old male Siberian-Bengal mix who came from the Wild at Heart Wildlife Center, an Okeechobee, Fla., sanctuary. Like the previous three Mikes, he is a rescue and the school says it has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958. Nor does the school support the for-profit breeding of tigers, and it is pursuing accredited sanctuary status.

Mike VII actually arrived on campus last week, just in time for fall classes, but was kept in his habitat’s night house for observation as he became accustomed to his new home. (Freshman orientation isn’t just for students.)

The habitat for Mike VII underwent a $950,000 renovation funded by the Tiger Athletic Foundation, according to TheAdvocate.com. Among the improvements is the addition of a synthetic rock that uses glycol to remain cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather. Unlike past Mikes, Mike VII will not attend football games in a golden cage.

The story of Mike VI, who came to LSU as a rescue in 2007, drew national attention when he was given cutting-edge therapy for spindle cell sarcoma in June 2016. Stereotactic radio therapy initially shrank the tumor near his snout, but it returned and had metastasized by last October, when officials determined that it was best to euthanize the 11-year-old. Tigers in captivity typically live 14-18 years.

