The Los Angeles Chargers managed 158 total yards, allowed eight sacks and committed two turnovers in a 13-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Carson, Calif. Even by preseason standards, it was an atrocious display of football. Fortunately, there weren’t many people there to see it.

“That couldn’t have gotten any uglier in my opinion,” Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn said after Los Angeles fell to 0-2 in exhibition play, with both losses coming at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, the Chargers’ home for the next three years while the stadium the franchise will share with the Los Angeles Rams is built in nearby Inglewood.

Sunday’s announced attendance at the NFL’s smallest venue, which is also home to Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Galaxy, was 21,197. That’s only 143 more people than the crowd for last week’s exhibition opener against the Seattle Seahawks. A Chargers spokesman told the Los Angeles Times that those numbers reflected the actual number of fans in the stadium, not tickets sold. The team announced in March that it had sold out of all available season tickets for the 2017 season.

Attendance in StubHub Center for #Chargers–#Saints: 21,197. Still almost 6,000 short of capacity. Preseason, yes, but not a good look. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) August 21, 2017

The Chargers have the highest average ticket price in the league at $192, and preseason football is generally an awful product, but the crowds at StubHub Center the last two weeks cast more doubt over whether Los Angeles will support a second NFL franchise. The Chargers drew more than 45,000 fans to both of their preseason home games last season, their last in San Diego.

Wasnt sure if there would be less people than the 21, 054 that showed up for Chargers Carson debut, but yes. pic.twitter.com/xhPViLY2qs — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) August 21, 2017

Some of the fans who attended Sunday’s game enjoyed the experience, despite the quality of the football.

“Compared to the Coliseum, this place is a paradise,” a 56-year-old fan told the Los Angeles Times’s Bill Plaschke. “This is as good a place to watch football as I’ve ever been.”

