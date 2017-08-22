A 39-year-old fan of Austria’s most successful soccer team has been given an 18-month prison sentence for making a Nazi salute during a match last year.

The man, who was spotted making the salute in August 2016, was sentenced Monday in Vienna in accordance with the country’s laws prohibiting Nazi glorification. Convictions are not infrequent and usually result in suspended sentences. However, this man had previously been convicted of wishing Hitler a happy birthday on Facebook in 2013.

“I didn’t really give it much thought, but it clearly wasn’t a good idea,” the man told the court (via AFP). He added that he had had “a few beers and spritzers” before the game.

Read more from The Post:

‘We have work to do’: 12 Browns players, including a white tight end, take a knee during anthem

Odell Beckham Jr. gets a scare on low, legal hit

Anquan Boldin retires to ‘make the larger fight for human rights a priority’

Raiders’ Derek Carr and Khalil Mack stand for national anthem but still send a message of unity