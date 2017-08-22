

Odell Beckham Jr. took a shot to his leg on Monday night. (Ron Schwane/AP)

There are many things wrong with the NFL’s four-game preseason schedule, but at the forefront is this: Many if not most of these games are memorable only if a big-name player gets badly hurt, or almost badly hurt.

Take Monday night’s Giants-Browns game, a thoroughly forgettable affair that was notable only because of the hit New York wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took from Cleveland defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun on a second-quarter reception.

As you can see from the video, Beckham’s prolonged departure from the field made things look grim. But after he went through the usual exams — including concussion tests — he and the Giants were relieved to discover that he only had a sprained left ankle (though the team noted that he “will undergo further examination,” presumably an MRI exam). Beckham also seemed unconcerned about his status for New York’s regular season opener against the Cowboys.

Odell jogging in after 10-6 loss. pic.twitter.com/oadjWonwy1 — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 22, 2017

“I don’t know, man. I’m pretty concerned, but I think I’ll be all right,” Beckham said with a smile. “It feels like a sprained ankle, a rolled ankle. I don’t know. You ever hurt your ankle? That’s what it feels like.”

WATCH: @OBJ_3 with the latest on his injury pic.twitter.com/YCxGm7ySnd — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2017

As for the propriety of Boddy-Calhoun’s hit, it looked more malicious than it actually was. Unlike rules that forbid offensive players from blocking below the waist, defensive players are not prohibited from hitting a ball carrier’s legs, so the tackle was perfectly legal. As ESPN’s Kevin Seifert explains, Beckham was considered a defenseless player because he hadn’t had the chance to become a runner, but so long as Boddy-Calhoun didn’t aim for his head he was in the clear.

Beckham has 288 receptions over his first three seasons, which ties him with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry for the most over the first three years of an NFL career. He’s also just the fifth player in NFL history with double-digit touchdown receptions in each of his first three seasons. Yet Beckham will make only $1.8 million this season, the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract. He skipped the Giants’ OTAs earlier this year in protest of his substandard salary (at least in the NFL scheme of things) and now, one would expect, he’ll be put on ice for the team’s remaining two preseason games.

Landry, for one, made his thoughts clear after Beckham went down Monday night.

“This is why I hate preseason bull—-,” he tweeted.

