

Norway’s Therese Johaug will not be at the Olympics next year. (Matthias Schrader/Associated Press file)

Three-time Olympic cross-country medalist Therese Johaug of Norway will not be allowed to compete at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport extended a doping ban originally handed down by a Norwegian Olympic tribunal. Johaug had asked the court to overturn the 13-month ban she received after testing positive for the anabolic steroid clostebol in September; instead, the court extended it to 18 months, meaning she will miss the Olympics in February.

“I am heartbroken. I had a dream to get to the Olympics,” a tearful Johaug said at a news conference Tuesday, per the Associated Press. “I think it is unfair. I feel I was unfairly treated.”

The Norwegian tribunal had accepted Johaug’s story that her positive steroid test came from using a team-approved balm to treat sunburned lips, handing down a more lenient sentence.

“I feel I did everything right,” Johaug said. “I went to an expert who gave me this ointment, and I asked him if the cream was on a doping list. The answer I got was no.”

But the International Ski Federation asked the court to extend her ban, arguing that Johaug did not practice due diligence when using the lip cream and saying her punishment was “on the low end of the range of reasonable sanctions.”

A three-member Court of Arbitration for Sport panel agreed with world skiing’s governing body.

“The Panel noted that Ms. Johaug failed to conduct a basic check of the packaging, which not only listed a prohibited substance as an ingredient but also included clear doping cautionary warning,” the court said in a statement. “Such omissions resulted in an anti-doping rule violation inconsistent with her otherwise clean anti-doping record.”

Johaug, 29, won a gold medal in the 4×5-km relay at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics before winning a silver (in the 30-km freestyle) and a bronze (10-km classical) four years later in Sochi. She also is a seven-time gold medalist at the world championships, taking home three in 2015.

