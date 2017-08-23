

Blake Bortles has started 45 straight games for Jacksonville, with a record of 11-34. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Blake Bortles has continued to look shaky for the Jaguars, and his future with the team may be even less certain. The 25-year-old quarterback, Jacksonville’s starter since shortly into his rookie season in 2014, will come off the bench in the team’s preseason game Thursday.

The Jaguars announced Wednesday that Chad Henne, Bortles’s backup for the past three seasons, will get the start in a home game against the Panthers. Given that the third preseason game is considered a dress rehearsal for the regular season, that sets Henne up to be Jacksonville’s starter in Week 1, and beyond.

If that does turn out to be the case, then the Jags will have major financial incentive to ensure that Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, never sees the field this year. The team picked up his fifth-year option in May, meaning that it is set to pay him $19 million in 2018, but the money is only guaranteed in the event of an injury.

After struggling as a rookie, throwing 11 touchdowns to 17 interceptions in 13 starts, Bortles took a step forward in 2015, throwing for 4,428 yards and 35 touchdowns, with 18 picks. However, he regressed last season, throwing for just 3,905 yards and 23 touchdowns, with 16 interceptions, on more attempts than in 2015.

Jacksonville chose to stand pat at quarterback in the offseason, only to see Bortles falter in training camp and in the first two preseason games. In a nationally televised, 12-8 loss Thursday to the Buccaneers, he badly missed wide receiver Allen Robinson on two throws, one of which would have likely resulted in a long touchdown.

As Bortles was completing eight of 13 passes for 65 yards, Jacksonville fans loudly booed the display, and ESPN noted that his four drives Thursday resulted in punts and that he had led the Jags to three points in six total preseason drives. After the game, Coach Doug Marrone said, “I’m not happy with the performance today.”

“I’m not going to sit here and BS anyone. Everyone saw it out there,” Marrone told reporters. “Whatever you want to call it, I’m still trying to evaluate who the best person is at that position.”

Marrone will be continuing his evaluation in the Carolina game, as the team announced that Bortles and Henne would be “splitting repetitions relatively evenly” with the first-team offense. However, naming Henne as the starter is a move heavy with symbolism, and it bodes ill for Bortles’s tenure in Jacksonville.

For Henne’s part, he will likely play only until the Jags can figure out what else they want to do at quarterback. The 32-year-old veteran has been with the team since 2012, and his own struggles as the starter in 2013 led to the team spending a high pick on Bortles. Henne has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 58 touchdowns and 63 interceptions in 53 starts over his eight-year career, which began with four seasons in Miami.

The other quarterback on the Jags’ roster is Brandon Allen, a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Arkansas who has yet to take a regular season snap. Jacksonville could be in the market for a new starter after the season, either from the draft or a free agent market that may include the likes of Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Bradford.

