Boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC fighter Conor McGregor appear in Las Vegas ahead of their big fight on Aug. 26. (Reuters)

Days before their match, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. already are feeling feisty and spoiling for a fight. Never mind that this is all hype for a ring battle that is not yet sold out. The two put on a minor scuffle for free when they arrived Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The boxer and the UFC star had to be separated when they passed each other upon arriving at T-Mobile Arena, site of the big event Saturday night, and their entourages started a mutual shove-fest.

“I saw him and said, ‘What, are you afraid of a faceoff today?’ ” McGregor said (via the Las Vegas Review Journal). “Then he kind of disappeared among those big goons. I couldn’t hear what he said, there was just a bit of a pushing and shoving match. Nothing really happened. He can’t walk around anywhere when he’s not surrounded by those donkeys. Look, when he’s in the ring, he’s on his own.”

McGregor, 29, isn’t lacking for confidence in a bout that will not allow him to use UFC moves. He may, though, have an advantage when the two use eight-ounce gloves rather than 10. Mayweather, who is 49-0 as a fight but also happens to be 40, think there’s a fat — and we do mean fat — chance of McGregor winning.

[McGregor-Mayweather may be a moneymaker, but boxing purists aren’t buying into it]

“The fight is not going the distance, no matter what he says. He’s getting knocked out,” he said. “Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now, extremely heavy.”

McGregor was quick to counter that he thinks he’ll start the 12-round bout fast.

“[Mayweather] commented, ‘I hope the referee keeps it fair,’ and all I heard was, ‘Please, ref, keep me safe,’” McGregor said. “I may make him beg me to follow the rules here. I believe he’ll be unconscious within one round. … I don’t see him surviving. I’ll flatten him. … After that, I’m starting to think I’ll toy with him.”

Mayweather offered one prediction that seems ironclad — unless he loses and there’s a fierce appetite for a rematch payday.

“I’ve promised my children and I’ve promised the people around me that this is the last one,” he said. “You know that when you push your body to the limit and [have] beaten everyone out there that now the time has come.”

