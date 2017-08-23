Ryen Russillo arrested for “highly intoxicated” 3:30 a.m. criminal entry of Wyoming condo https://t.co/mrTfN4bfGh pic.twitter.com/oTZ6LD4ZYe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2017

ESPN radio host Ryen Russillo was arrested early Wednesday morning after police in Jackson, Wyo. ., found him trespassing in a stranger’s condo, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when police arrived to find Russillo, 42, in a bedroom at the residence. Officers described him in their report as a “highly intoxicated male who was refusing to leave.”

Russillo, who was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing, allegedly entered the condo through the front door while two people were asleep. The noise of his entry, however, woke up the occupants, who told police they asked him to leave, but to no avail.

“He couldn’t coherently answer any questions,” Jackson Police Lt. Roger Schultz told the News & Guide. “He was too intoxicated to follow through with the request.”

Russillo, who hosts “The Russillo Show” and boasts more than 300,000 followers on Twitter, remained in the Teton County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. His misdemeanor charge carries a maximum fine of $750.

Russillo, a resident of West Hartford, Conn., appears to have been in Wyoming and the surrounding states on vacation. On Sunday, he posted a picture of Lava Lake in Montana on his Twitter account.

Russillo has not commented on his arrest.

ESPN, meanwhile, told Deadspin the network was “looking into it.”

Read more:

Hackers take over Barcelona’s Twitter account to announce fake signing of Angel di Maria

ESPN removes Robert Lee from calling U-Va. game in Charlottesville because of his name

Usain Bolt goes from sprinter to international restaurateur in record time

Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade was a major deal that could have minor short-term impact