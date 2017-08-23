After the violence in Charlottesville that was sparked by plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue, cities across the country are stepping up efforts to uproot Confederate monuments from public spaces. (Reuters)

Robert Lee lost something in Virginia, and 152 years later, another Robert Lee did too.

The living Robert Lee, an ESPN sports broadcaster, was pulled from calling the University of Virginia home opener against William and Mary on Sept. 2 due to sharing a name with the Confederate general at the center of unrest in Charlottesville.

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name,” Derek Volner, an ESPN spokesman, told The Washington Post in an emailed statement.

“In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football game has become an issue,” he said.

Volner declined to say if the network made a preemptive decision or responded to outside pressure to pull Lee from the broadcast. He also did not say if Lee was made available for comment. Lee, a sportscaster for 20 years, began his career calling games at Syracuse University, his alma mater. He is bilingual and speaks Mandarin Chinese, according to his online resume.

He did not respond to a request for comment on Twitter. Asian American Journalists Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sports Illustrated writer Richard Deitsch said on Twitter Lee “was more comfortable not doing this assignment” per an ESPN spokesperson.

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members clashed with counterprotesters in Charlottesville earlier this month during protests of the planned removal of a Robert E. Lee statue. A counterprotester, Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when a man allegedly linked to neo-Nazi beliefs reportedly drove his car into a crowd.

News of the unlikely coincidence gave social media users a rare chance to find glimmers of humor in an incident that sparked violence, a public affairs disaster at the White House and increasing calls to remove Confederate monuments nationwide.

Many people used it to jokingly target some divisive sports commentators.

I wish Skip Bayless was named Robert Lee while he was at ESPN. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 23, 2017

In light of the ESPN Robert Lee fiasco, can we try to find a confederate general named Joe Buck? — Dennis Walker (@DennisWalkerJr) August 23, 2017

I know I'm not the only hoping there was a Confederate general named Joe Buck. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 23, 2017

From 1862 until his surrender in 1865, ESPN college football announcer Robert Lee commanded the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia. pic.twitter.com/eQKXyXRNgl — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) August 23, 2017

And yet Stephen Smith (Confederate commander of Company G, Arkansas 25th infantry) remains on the air! Outrageous! — andysere (@andysere) August 23, 2017

Of course, it being the Internet, some criticized the decision based on perceptions of political correctness.

If you happen upon a civil war era Orrin Hatch in your reading do not be alarmed, that was also me. https://t.co/wmO0Cbo9pz — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 23, 2017

I love how ESPN apparently believes it’s impossible for more than one human to bear the name Robert Lee. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 23, 2017

Boycott @espn They banned an Asian commentator named Robert Lee from announcing the game! @RealJamesWoods @StockMonsterUSA — American Citizen (@lerae4428) August 23, 2017

Volner said Lee will instead cover Youngstown State at Pittsburgh on Sept. 2 on the ACC Network Extra channel.

