

Wayne Rooney hangs it up for England. (Darko Bandic/AP file)

Wayne Rooney, England’s all-time leading scorer, announced his retirement from international soccer Wednesday after talking things over with England Manager Gareth Southgate, who asked him to return for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia. Instead, Rooney will concentrate his efforts on Everton, the Premier League team he rejoined this season after a long tenure at Manchester United.

“It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with my family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me,” Rooney, 31, said in a statement released on his official website. “Playing for England has always been special to me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.”

Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that. Thanks to everyone involved it's been amazing – https://t.co/GfiT7oVCpx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 23, 2017

Rooney was both the youngest player ever to take the field for England — he appeared in the second half of a February 2003 friendly against Australia at the age of 17 years 111 days — and the youngest player ever to score for the Three Lions, notching a goal against Macedonia in a Euro 2004 qualifier about seven months later. He burst onto the world stage the next year, becoming the youngest player to score in European championship play (he only held that record for four days) and scoring four goals in four games to earn team of the tournament honors at Euro 2004.

He finished his international career with an England-record 53 goals in 119 appearances, second most in team history behind Peter Shilton. Last year, Rooney said he intended to stay with the team through next year’s World Cup in Russia. But Southgate left Rooney off England’s roster for matches earlier this year, stripping him of his captaincy and apparently speeding his retirement.

Rooney’s association with the team coincided with its continued decline as a world soccer power. England failed to advance past the quarterfinals in any of the six world or continental tournaments it played with Rooney, and its last two such performances were particularly weak: failure to get out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup and — after Rooney was named captain — a stunning Round-of-16 loss to tiny Iceland at last year’s European championships (Rooney scored England’s lone goal).

“I will always remain a passionate England fan,” Rooney said. “One of my very few regrets is not to have been part of a successful England tournament side. Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team.”

