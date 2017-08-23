

Odell Beckham Jr. laughed off a question about whether he would miss the Giants’ season opener after the injury he suffered in Monday night’s preseason game against the Browns.

“I don’t know, man. I’m pretty concerned, but I think I’ll be all right,” Beckham said with a smile. “It feels like a sprained ankle, a rolled ankle. I don’t know. You ever hurt your ankle? That’s what it feels like.”

X-rays taken during the game were negative, but an MRI exam performed Tuesday confirmed he indeed suffered a sprained ankle on a low (but legal) hit from Browns defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun. And that, apparently, is reason for the Giants to worry, with a sources telling ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Dan Grazaiano that Beckham could miss New York’s season opener against the Cowboys on Sept. 10.

It’s “not out of the question he could miss a week or two of the regular season,” one of the sources said. Another added that Beckham was “very sore” on Tuesday, even though he was seen jogging after Monday night’s game.

Odell jogging in after 10-6 loss. pic.twitter.com/oadjWonwy1 — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) August 22, 2017

ESPN’s Josina Anderson, meanwhile, got a brief, vague statement from Beckham himself on Wednesday.

An MRI confirmed Tuesday that #Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr has a sprained ankle. This morning he text me, "I'm taking it one day at a time." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 23, 2017

At issue is whether Beckham’s injury is a high-ankle sprain or a low-ankle sprain, with the former requiring a longer recovery time and hindering a football player’s ability to turn on the affected ankle.

The Giants have two preseason games remaining, and the injury means Beckham is doubtful to play in either. So we’re probably left to guess about Beckham’s status until the Wednesday before the Giants’ opener, when New York releases its first in-season injury report.

