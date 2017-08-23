

Usain Bolt is looking forward to a new career as international restaurateur. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

It’s no secret Usain Bolt has a soft spot for fast food. In his autobiography, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist admitted to eating roughly 1,000 Chicken McNuggets at the Beijing Games, where he set the current world record in the 100-meter sprint of 9.69 seconds.

Bolt apparently doesn’t just like the food at McDonald’s, however; he also likes the business model. And now, after retiring from track and field earlier this month, Bolt said he plans to launch his very own restaurant empire around the world.

[Usain Bolt’s illustrious career ends in tears after cramp downs him in final race]

Bolt told the Caterer magazine that he has plans to open 15 Jamaican fast casual restaurants in the United Kingdom. Called Tracks & Records, the franchise that specializes in wings and jerk pork opened its first location in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2011. It now has a restaurant in the resort town of Ocho Rios and is planning another opening in Montego Bay.

Bolt, however, has had his eye on the international market since 2012, when he won three gold medals at the London Olympics.

“I’m happy to be able to share a taste of the Jamaica that I know and love with the rest of the world through the opening of these restaurants across the UK,” Bolt told the magazine earlier this month. “London has always been a special place for me …”

For the initial launch, Bolt is teaming up with the SME Group, which already operates several franchise restaurants in the United Kingdom, including KFC and Pizza Hut outlets. Tracks & Records, however, appears to be the company’s first foray into Jamaican cuisine, which has company CEO Aly Esmail excited.

“This partnership with Usain Bolt and the Tracks & Records brand will allow us to introduce an experience to our markets here in the UK that is as close as it gets to actually visiting the island and will give them a real taste of Jamaica,” Esmail said.

Yuh cyah afford to miss out on the wickedest Jerk round town!! Cool ambiance, great drinks, great food, it's time to catch up with friends. #UBTR #JamaicanStyle A post shared by Usain Bolt's Tracks & Records (@ubtandr) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Along with “the wickedest jerk round town,” Tracks & Records offers burgers, wings, pasta, as well as Jamaican favorites such as pan chicken, curried seafood, red pea soup and tostones.

And of course, the restaurants ambiance is Jamaican-themed, too. Billed as a sports bar, there are plenty of references to Bolt, down to the logo, which shows a silhouette of Bolt in his signature pose.

Salute to the Bolt All Stars for winning the first staging of @nitro_aths A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Feb 11, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

Bolt will likely hope his return to London via his restaurant goes more smoothly than his final race there. Bolt cramped up during the 4×100 event at the IAAF Championships this month, causing him to tumble to the track before his team could finish. In his penultimate race in London, he finished third in the 100-meter to earn the only bronze medal of his career.

Bolt ended his illustrious career having won 23 gold, five silver and one bronze medal in 15-year career.

