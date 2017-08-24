

Todd Gurley was a bust in 2016, but was he the biggest bust? (Kirby Lee/USA Today)

It’s fantasy football draft season, which means everyone’s team is looking real good right now. And then games start and, for many, it all goes south because that guy you drafted with a top pick decided to spiritually take the year off, or suddenly got written out of a team’s game plan or, I dunno, plays for the Rams.

And so we have the following list of fantasy football busts, each one special in its own unlovable way. Chances are, these are the players that doomed your team, or at least made you question whether fantasy football was actually fun.

We need to lay some groundwork for our list of woe, however. First, we’re limiting this list to those who played all or nearly all of the season in question. Players who got seriously hurt don’t count because that’s usually just plain bad luck. And second, we’ll try to limit this list to players who were drafted fairly early, because anyone drafted in, say, Rounds 1-3 is assumed to be a starter for your team. Such underperformance from a high-round pick would seriously hurt.

ADP is average draft position: The first number listed is which pick, on average, the player was taken, while the second is their rank among their position. The position ranking listed with a player’s yearly statistics was taken from Pro Football Reference.

Zac Stacy, 2014

ADP: 34.52 (RB11)

2014 stats: 13 games, 293 rushing yards, 1 TD (RB71)

Stacy rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and scored eight times as a rookie in 2013, which was good enough for many fantasy owners to pencil him in as a Week 1 starter at running back. Those owners could have gotten better production from nearly anyone else over the course of the season.

Joe Horn, 2005

ADP: 34.6 (WR8)

2005 stats: 13 games, 49 catches, 654 yards, 1 TD (WR56)

A third-round average landing spot was about right for Horn in 2005, as optimism over his career year in 2004 (94 catches, 1,399 yards, 11 touchdowns) was tempered a bit by the fact that he would be 33 years old in 2005. Those who were worried about his age would prove to be correct: Horn’s production plummeted in 2005 and he’d only play two more seasons.

Brandon Marshall, 2016

ADP: 24.64 (WR11)

2016 stats: 15 games, 59 catches, 788 yards, 3 TDs (WR53)

With his late-second-round/early-third-round ADP, chances are Marshall was the first wide receiver drafted by a whole lot of fantasy owners. And why not? He had posted a career-high 14 touchdown catches along with 109 catches and 1,502 receiving yards (both ranking second in his career) in 2015. But Jets gonna Jets, and Marshall caught 50 fewer passes and 11 fewer touchdowns in 2016.

Larry Fitzgerald, 2012

ADP: 18.70 (WR2)

2012 stats: 16 games, 71 catches, 798 yards, 4 TDs (WR41)

Coming off a 1,411-yard, eight-touchdown season in 2011, Fitzgerald caught passes from four separate starting quarterbacks for the five-win Cardinals in 2012, all of them middling-to-bad: John Skelton, Kevin Kolb, Ryan Lindley and Brian Hoyer. A steep drop in his production was the result. Of course, Skelton and Kolb were throwing him passes in 2011, too, and his numbers were excellent.

DeAndre Hopkins, 2016

ADP: 11.44 (WR5)

2016 stats: 16 games, 78 catches, 954 yards, 4 TDs (WR38)

Hopkins put up good-enough numbers … for a wide receiver you’d take in like the sixth round. He scored just once after Week 5 and nearly 25 percent of his catches came in Weeks 14-16, after Tom Savage replaced Brock Osweiler. But that was faint solace to anyone who spent a first-round pick on Hopkins and then missed the fantasy playoffs.

Braylon Edwards, 2008

ADP: 19.82 (WR4)

2008 stats: 16 games, 55 catches, 873 yards, 3 TDs (WR34)

The Browns went 10-6 in 2007, and while they didn’t make the postseason, a rare sense of Cleveland optimism pervaded the next year’s fantasy drafts. Edwards was coming off a season in which he had 80 catches for 1,289 yards and a whopping 16 touchdowns, but thanks in part to quarterback Derek Anderson’s struggles, he and the Browns tanked in 2008. It wasn’t all Anderson’s fault: Edwards had a league-high 23 drops. He was traded to the Jets in 2009 and — after a number of off-the-field incidents — was out of football entirely by 2013.

Cadillac Williams, 2006

ADP: 12.75 (RB10)

2006 stats: 14 games, 798 rushing yards, 1 TD (RB38).

At one time, fantasy-draft first rounds were almost entirely filled by running backs such as Williams, who was named AP offensive rookie of the year in 2005 but then became a nonentity for pretty much the rest of his seven-year NFL career. The Bucs went from 11-5 in Williams’s 2005 rookie season to 4-12 in his second, with offensive line injuries and ineffectiveness stunting Williams’s growth.

Trent Richardson, 2013

ADP: 10.16 (RB8)

2013 stats: 16 games, 563 yards, 3 TDs (RB35)

Richardson was a bust for three teams in 2013: The Browns, the Colts (after he was traded to Indianapolis for a first-round draft pick two games into the season) and your fantasy team. His 950-yard, 11-touchdown performance as a rookie in 2012 would be the high-water mark of a career that would last just three seasons.

C.J. Anderson, 2015

ADP: 16.38 (RB4)

2015 stats: 15 games, 720 rushing yards, 5 TDs (RB30)

Anderson didn’t top 100 rushing yards for the season until Week 4 and didn’t score a touchdown until Week 7. The curse of the Broncos running backs strikes again.

Todd Gurley, 2016

ADP: 5.56 (RB1)

2016 stats: 16 games, 885 rushing yards, 6 TD (RB24)

Gurley followed up his Pro Bowl rookie season by laying an egg, and it wasn’t for a lack of trying: He received 49 more carries in 2016 than he did in 2015 but rushed for 221 fewer yards and four fewer touchdowns. An unimaginative offense didn’t help his cause, as opposing defenses could focus on stopping the Rams’ rushing attack thanks to the inability of Case Keenum and Jared Goff to stretch the field.

Eddie Lacy, 2015

ADP: 6.06 (RB2)

2015 stats: 15 games, 758 rushing yards, 3 TDs (RB25)

True, Lacy suffered a number of minor injuries in 2015, but Packers Coach Mike McCarthy more or less said he would have stayed healthy had he not been so out of shape to start the season. Not only did his rushing yardage drop, but he caught 22 fewer passes and scored two less times on receptions.

Allen Robinson, 2016

ADP: 14.71 (WR6)

2016 stats: 16 games, 73 catches, 883 receiving yards, 6 TDs (RB29)

Two words: Blake Bortles.

C.J. Spiller, 2013

ADP: 8.94 (RB6)

2013 stats: 15 games, 933 rushing yards, 2 TDs (RB27)

What was it about 2013? I didn’t even include the Bucs’ Doug Martin on this list — he was the second running back off the board in 2013 but the 57th-ranked RB at the end of the season — because he only played six games. Spiller’s 933 rushing yards would have been okay in fantasy, but he only found the end zone twice in 2013 after scoring eight times in 2012.

Ben Roethlisberger, pick just about any recent season



The Steelers’ quarterback is probably going to the Hall of Fame, but it’s not because he’s some sort of fantasy football god. Since 2008, Roethlisberger has underperformed his average draft slot in six of nine seasons, including each of the last two (he was the sixth QB off the board in 2015 but finished 20th in QB fantasy points; last year, he was fifth but finished 13th). He’s dreadful in road games, and is pretty beat up by now. Stop drafting him.

