

The Eagles probably won’t attend the fan’s funeral. (Michael Perez/AP)

Jeffrey Clayton Riegel was first and foremost “a wonderful husband, uncle, brother and son,” according to an obituary published in the Atlantic City Press on Sunday. But not far behind, the 56-year-old, who died of cancer last week, was also a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan, a title that apparently wasn’t always easy to bear.

“God gave Jeffrey the miracle of time to prepare which allowed him to verbalize his last wishes,” the obituary reads. “He requested to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pallbearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time.”

Oof.

The line, of course, was (mostly) written in jest, Riegel’s wife Donna Lee Riegel told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday. She said one of Riegel’s sisters, Dee Kaufman, helped craft the obituary, which she hoped would reflect Riegel’s personality as a funny, good-spirited man who loved the Eagles — even when life, or the NFL season, got difficult.

Perhaps more telling of Riegel’s humor, according to the obituary, is one of the last things he told his oncologist in the days leading up to his death — “Just call me Lucky.”

While Riegel apparently zinged his beloved team on his death bed, he also got to see them succeed, according to his wife. Last Thursday, the night before he died, Riegel watched the Eagles beat the Buffalo Bills, 20-16, in the team’s second preseason game.

“He got to see them go out on a win,” his wife told the Inquirer.

The Eagles have not commented on the obituary, which is going viral, but the team likely won’t send eight players to act as pallbearers at Riegel’s funeral on Thursday — and not just because they didn’t appreciate the savage deathbed joke. The Eagles are slated to take on the Miami Dolphins in their third preseason game.

Riegel’s wife said she hopes the team can pull out another win for her husband. Despite the jokes, “of course” he’d want his Eagles to win, she told the Inquirer.

