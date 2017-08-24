

There’s more on the line in the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight than an $8 kabillion payday (give or take) and self-respect. This being boxing, there’s also a championship belt.

Because this is a special bout, there’s a special belt. Duh.

This baby is studded with 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires and 300 emeralds, according to World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman. But, wait. There’s more. He added that it also has “1.5 kilograms of solid, 24-karat gold and alligator leather that comes from Italy.”

The "Money" Belt!

It’s called the “Money Belt,” which sounds about right for a fight between Mayweather, whose nickname is “Money,” and McGregor, the UFC megastar in his first fight. Naturally, the belt outdoes the one from Mayweather’s 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao. That one had 3,1017 emeralds, 0.8 kilograms of gold and was made with the leather used for the interior of Ferraris, MMA Fighting reports. It was worth $1 million, which would seem to mean that this new belt is worth even more. Not that Sulaiman is putting a price tag on the bling.

“It cost a fortune,” Sulaiman said. “It cost many, many, many hours of work of many artisans. It is just a beautiful piece of work. It’s a lot of money. I don’t really have a figure. It’s a priceless piece for a historic event.”

The payday for McGregor and Mayweather will dwarf whatever the belt is worth, with both fighters expected to earn a percentage of the various revenue streams, from pay-per-views to tickets sold to arena concessions. The Washington Post’s Rick Maese reports that the formula, which cuts out traditional promoters, is why Mayweather regularly earned eight-figure paychecks late in his career. It’s possible his share of Saturday’s earnings will top $200 million. Media reports suggest that McGregor could earn around half that figure.

