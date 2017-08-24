Most people, after a near-death experience, might choose to spend the rest of their days in the nearest recliner, doing nothing more daring to tempt fate than changing the TV channel with the remote. And after two near-death experiences? Forget about it.

But Cheavon Clarke, an amateur boxer who was born in Jamaica, is still stepping into the ring. He will compete for England in the 91-kg class in the World Boxing Championships that begin Friday in Hamburg. Clarke, who will turn 27 in December, survived an accident in which he was impaled when he was 8 and a more mundane burst appendix when he was 18.

“I don’t believe in ‘you only live once’,” he said (via the BBC). “Two must be my lucky number.”

Death came up empty when he was 8 and impaled himself on a metal spike in a fall from a ladder in Jamaica. A burst appendix gave him a closer brush with death, though, because he had to be revived.

“When I woke up, the doctor said to me, ‘Mr. Clarke, you are a very lucky man. During the operation, you flatlined and we had to do everything to save you,'” Clarke said. “I came back to life. It’s fair to say God didn’t want me.”

Clarke, who has won two national heavyweight titles in England, represented Jamaica at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. “I met Prince Charles there,” he said. “He came to one of our training sessions. I told him, ‘I’m a bad man. I’ll give you the old one-two.’ I think he found it funny.”

Clarke was 11 when he and his mother moved to England and admits that he hasn’t shared his story very often. That could change, though, because the man who only took up boxing at the age of 19 is thinking about the Olympics in 2020.

“Sometimes, I do think how far I’ve come, but then I think that’s in the past and you can’t live on yesterday,” he said. “People are always getting annoyed with me because I don’t make plans. I just live one day to the next. You never know if you’ll be alive or dead.”

