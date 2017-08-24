

LeBron James thinks fans should put their lighters away. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

LeBron James knows a thing or two about seeing his jerseys burned by fans, or rather, former fans. Back in 2010 when he grandiosely — some might say obnoxiously — announced he was “taking his talents to South Beach,” Cleveland fans torched his Cavs jerseys.

In that situation, James made the decision to leave. That wasn’t the case for Isaiah Thomas, the former Boston Celtics star who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday. While players might request a trade (as Irving reportedly did), it’s ultimately up to the team’s management to make the final decision.

That information either wasn’t understood or, more likely, it didn’t matter to some upset Celtics fans, who decided to take out their frustrations on Thomas by burning his jersey and posting it to social media.

Not my Point Guard pic.twitter.com/TVTI1Qu0aD — Kyle Gordon (@kylegordon28) August 23, 2017

The posts caught the eye of James, Thomas’s new teammate, and they didn’t sit well. On Thursday, he blasted the practice on Twitter, calling it “ridiculous” in a five-tweet string.

The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand? & played in a game after ….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

sister tragic death. Gordon Hayward paid he's dues as well and decided to do what's best for him and family. Put in the work, got better…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

Became an All-Star, etc!! If these guys weren't good, u guys would be the first to say "get them up out of here". Man beat it! When "we"…. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

decide to do what best for us it's "cowardly" "traitor", etc but when it's on the other side it's "business" huh!?!? Ooh ok. Man do….. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness and continue to #StriveForGreatness #Salute — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2017

“The burning of the jersey thing is getting ridiculous now! The man was traded. What do u not understand?” James wrote, adding Thomas also managed to continue in the Celtics playoff run last season following the tragic death of his sister Chyna in a car accident.

James also defended Gordon Hayward, the former Jazz star who signed with the Celtics during free agency earlier this summer, breaking the hearts of Utah fans. While that was the player’s decision, James defended it, noting Hayward “decided to do what’s best for him and family.”

“[He] put in the work, got better, became an All-Star, etc!!” James continued. “If these guys weren’t good, u guys would be the first to say ‘get them up out of here.’ Man beat it!”

He added: “When ‘we’ decide to do what [is] best for us it’s ‘cowardly,’ ‘traitor,’ etc., but when it’s on the other side it’s ‘business’ huh? Ooh ok. Man do what u feel is best for your profession, love, family, happiness…”

[Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade was a major deal that could have minor short-term impact]

That calm, reasoned approach is easy for people to apply when they hear someone is leaving, say, Dunkin Donuts for Starbucks. No one is burning anyone’s apron. But telling sports fans to remain calm when a favorite member of their team leaves (for whatever) reason, is like trying to put out a forest fire with an eye dropper.

Sports fandom is no ordinary activity. It makes people do crazy, unreasonable, sometimes stupid things.

“Fans get so much from identifying with a team, in ways even players don’t,” Eric Simons, author of “The Secret Lives of Sports Fans: The Science of Sports Obsession,” told the Seattle Times in 2014. “We get a ton out of it in ways that are deeply emotional.”

The jersey is especially important, Dr. Daniel Wann, a professor of psychology at Murray State, told Sports on Earth in 2013.

“The wearing of a jersey of a favorite athlete is a fan’s way to publicly identify their relationship,” Wann said. “If a fan is going to wear a jersey, from their perspective, this is publicly saying ‘this is who I follow.’ ”

Wann added, however: “When the athlete does something to let them down, they can’t take them to court, so symbolically they burn a jersey. It’s like someone throwing a ring back in the face, as publicly as they could possibly cut off the ties to the athlete. … Athletes see what they do, like Dwight Howard or LeBron James leaving, as a business. But fans see it as a rejection, and, let’s be honest, they were rejected.”

Those scorned fans will survive, however. Perhaps they’ll purchase a new jersey with a new player’s name on it. After all, they’re just cheering for laundry, anyway, as comedian Jerry Seinfeld famously told David Letterman in 1994.

“We’re screaming about laundry here,” he said. “People will, they’ll love a guy. … And then the guy will get traded. He’ll come back on another team. They hate him now. This is the same human being in a different shirt. Boo! We hate him now!”

