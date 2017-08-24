

It was a crazy game at Detroit’s Comerica Park on Thursday. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports)

Comerica Park looked less like a baseball diamond and more like an MMA octagon on Thursday due to three benches-clearing incidents during a game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees.

The first — and most physical — altercation occurred in the sixth inning after two players exchanged words then blows. Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle threw a ball behind Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera, resulting in Kahnle and Yankees Manager Joe Girardi being ejected, but Cabrera had more to say after he and catcher Austin Romine got into a heated argument at home plate. Their words eventually turned into punches, before Romine leveled Cabrera with a takedown more suited for a wrestling ring than a ballpark. Not long afterward, the benches and the bullpens cleared, sending the game into temporary chaos.

Austin Romine and Miggy pic.twitter.com/r2i5VqY0AK — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) August 24, 2017

The tension between the two teams was already high before the incident. Coming into the series down two games, Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer intentionally beaned Gary Sanchez in the top of the fifth, not long after Sanchez hit a homer off the right-hander to put the Yankees ahead, 2-1 in the fourth inning.

The Tigers would catch up, however, which may be one reason for the retaliation against Cabrera. When the first brawl broke out in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers were leading, 6-3.

Cabrera did not get to finish his at-bat, and Romine was also ejected — but there’d be more to come.

After the Yankees tied the game up, 6-6, in the top of the seventh, they sent in one of their top relievers, Dellin Betances, presumably to keep the Tigers at bay. Instead, however, Betances drilled the first batter he faced, James McCann, right in the head. Betances argued it was an accident, but was immediately ejected along with Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, who was filling in for Girardi. Benches cleared again at that point, but not quite as aggressively as the first time. While the players jawed back and forth, no one engaged in any further physical contact …

Dellin Betances basically said, "my bad" after (accidentally) throwing a 100mph FB at McCann's head #Yankees #Tigers pic.twitter.com/x2vCx447SF — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) August 24, 2017

… Until the top of the eighth inning when Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson drilled Yankees slugger Todd Frazier in the thigh. With the benches clearing once again, this time it was the Tigers who lost two men. Wilson and Manager Brad Ausmus were ejected.

For the record, that’s eight people ousted, including two Tigers and their manager, and three Yankees, their manager and a bench coach. The eight ejections were the most in any game this season, with the Yankees’ five the most by any one team per ESPN Stats and Info.

This game has gotten a bit out of hand. pic.twitter.com/997nYDRmaJ — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 24, 2017

And if that wasn’t enough aggression, Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander proceeded to get into it in the dugout with his own teammate, Victor Martinez. He may have even flipped Martinez off.

Martinez and Verlander getting into it. pic.twitter.com/N32MdMGy2p — CockyAstrosFan (@astros_dude) August 24, 2017

When the game finally ended, the Tigers had come out on top, 10-6. Perhaps now everyone will cool off.

