

Will Patriots and Chiefs players make a statement of some sort during the national anthem, as the Browns did last week? (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Two weeks before the opening of the NFL’s regular season, national anthem protests continue to make news, a march has been held to support Colin Kaepernick and the NAACP has asked for a meeting with Commissioner Roger Goodell, telling him that “no player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech.” On Sept. 7, the season opener will take place and this much is certain after the political temperature in the league increased: If players intend to make a statement during the anthem, it will be shown on national television.

Unlike most regular-season games in which the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” is not shown, the first game of the season is special, like the Super Bowl, and that means that if players stand or kneel or link arms or engage in any kind of protest or gesture, audiences will be seeing it rather than a commercial.

A number of players have chosen to remain seated or have taken a knee during the anthem, a protest about social injustice and police brutality started by Colin Kaepernick last summer. Over the past 10 days, white players, such as Philadelphia’s Chris Long and Seattle’s Justin Britt, have stood by their teammates, and Monday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants brought the biggest demonstration yet as a dozen Browns players, including the first white player, knelt in prayer, with five teammates standing alongside.

“As in the past, we will televise the national anthem for select games, including the NFL Kickoff game and the Super Bowl, and, like last year, will cover activity around the anthem as news merits,” NBC Sports spokesman Dan Masonson told Michael McCarthy of the Sporting News.

The New England Patriots will host the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Gillette Stadium and it would be big news if the Super Bowl champions protested. The Chiefs might be more inclined to do so. They opened their 2016 season on the first Sunday of games, which fell on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and they locked arms while cornerback Marcus Peters stood at the end of the line, raising his free arm and holding aloft a fist throughout the anthem. “After having a number of thoughtful discussions as a group regarding our representation during the national anthem, we decided collectively to lock arms as a sign of solidarity,” the Chiefs said in a statement at the time. “It was our goal to be unified as a team and to be respectful of everyone’s opinions, and the remembrance of 9/11.”

Since teams opened training camp last month, intensity has been building over Kaepernick, who remains a free agent amid a debate over whether he is being blackballed by NFL owners. Added to that has been unrest and violence within the country, which spilled over in Charlottesville. The Browns summed it up best as they knelt in prayer before a preseason game this week. “There’s a lot of racial and social injustices in the world that are going on right now,” rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said (via ESPN). “We just decided to take a knee and pray for the people who have been affected and just pray for the world in general.”

On Wednesday, there was a show of solidarity in New York, with about a dozen groups, including the Justice League NYC and Color of Change, marching in front of the NFL’s Park Avenue headquarters and chanting “I’m with Kap.”

The NAACP added its voice, too, sending a letter to Goodell and asking for a meeting to discuss why Kaepernick has not been signed. “No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech — to do so is in violation of his rights under the Constitution and the NFL’s own regulations,” Derrick Johnson, the interim president and chief executive, wrote.

And baseball Hall of Famer Henry Aaron joined the chorus, telling Roland Martin that he thinks Kaepernick is “getting a raw deal.” Aaron added that he was bothered by the fact that “nobody has seemed to think that he stands a chance of being [a] No. 1 [quarterback].”

What happens during the opener remains to be seen, but one other thing is certain: Goodell will have a front-row seat. Because Deflategate was still a full-blown controversy, the commissioner infamously skipped the season kickoff game in Gillette after the Patriots won Super Bowl in 2015. He broke the ice with Patriots fans at Gillette during a preseason game earlier this month and, come Sept. 7, he intends to resume his habit of attending the season opener.

Read more from The Post:

A pro-Kaepernick crowd protests as NAACP requests a meeting with Roger Goodell

Sally Jenkins: Kaepernick blacklist risks hurting the NFL’s real priority: Its bottom line

‘We have work to do’: 12 Browns — including one white player — take a knee during anthem

Frank Serpico joins NYPD officers for rally in support of Kaepernick