

Look at all these draft dodgers. (Ron Schwane/AP)

A dozen Cleveland Browns players took a knee and bowed their heads in prayer Monday night during the national anthem ahead of their NFL preseason game against the New York Giants.

“There’s a lot of racial and social injustices in the world that are going on right now,” rookie safety Jabrill Peppers said (via ESPN) after the game. “We just decided to take a knee and pray for the people who have been affected and just pray for the world in general.”

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill was having none of that. Earlier this week, he took to Facebook to blast the “draft dodging” Browns players.

As you can see from his mini-bio up there, O’Neill has a deep military background as a veteran, the son of a veteran and the father of a veteran and thus interprets the national anthem to be some sort of salute to the armed forces. Which is fine: He’s free to think that, just as the Browns who knelt are free to use the anthem as a time to reflect on other things. What a country!

Oh, and some of the Browns who participated in the national anthem prayer said afterward that they have a great respect for the military. Their protest wasn’t about that, however.

#Browns LB @Kirksey explains why they chose prayer for their method of protest tonight pic.twitter.com/LdRkDmWY6c — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 22, 2017

#Browns TE Seth DeValve explains why he participated in the prayer during the anthem pic.twitter.com/T8PhmsDKcL — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 22, 2017

But “draft dodging”? A military man and state supreme court justice should probably know that the draft ended in the United States in 1973.

