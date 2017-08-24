Police in Australia have accused Jack Bobridge, a three-time Olympic cyclist who won silver medals at the 2012 and 2016 Games, of selling significant quantities of MDMA over the course of several months, Tim Clarke of Perth Now reported Thursday. Bobridge was arrested Wednesday and appeared in a Perth courtroom on Thursday after police raided his home in suburban Yokine, Australia, the result of an undercover operation targeting street-level dealers of the party drug.

Bobridge faces six drug charges, police announced. They allege that he sold the MDMA in Perth and three of its northern suburbs from March to July of this year, with one batch containing 146 pills. Over the objections of the police, a judge released him on $10,000 bail (nearly $8,000 in U.S. currency) and the promise that he not leave the state of Western Australia (he had to surrender his passport) and not have any contact with his alleged partner, a man named in court as Alex McGregor.

Bobridge was part of an Australian team pursuit squad that finished second at both the Rio Games last year and the 2012 London Olympics. He also competed in the team pursuit at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, helping Australia finish fourth. Bobridge, 28, retired from professional cycling in November because of rheumatoid arthritis.

Perth police rounded up Bobridge as part of Operation Inception, a months-long undercover crackdown on drug dealing in Perth’s entertainment districts. In June, police in the city revealed that they had seized ecstasy tablets, MDMA capsules, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, GHB, LSD and steroids with an estimated $1.1 million street value, and Clarke reports that 61 people have been arrested as part of the operation.

