

Former quarterback Michael Vick will try his hand at broadcast television this season. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Michael Vick has found a new job. Fresh off his official retirement with the Atlanta Falcons, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback announced on Friday that he will join Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst this season.

“I’m very excited,” Vick told USA Today Sports. “Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”

Vick will reportedly appear on “Fox NFL Kickoff,” the network’s Sunday pregame show and make regular appearances on Fox Sports 1.

Fox executives, who are expected to release a formal announcement about the hiring on Sunday, told USA Today that Vick’s “many relationships with today’s current coaches and players” will allow him to “bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages viewers.”

Vick, who last played in the NFL in 2015, may be respected by fellow players and coaches, but he remains a controversial figure to the general public, some of whom still remember him most as the NFL star who fell from grace after pleading guilty to federal dogfighting charges.

Dog fighting? No problem. All are welcome at Fox.

Take a knee in protest? Aw hell no. We hope you never work again.https://t.co/5qUjRdhq7U — Azul (@hierroyluz) August 25, 2017

Vick worked hard to revamp his image since he served a 19-month prison sentence a decade ago by volunteering with children, whom he urges to make better choices than he did.

Vick returned to football in 2009, putting in five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, before taking backup roles on the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

More recently, Vick spent the summer working with the Kansas City Chiefs as a coaching intern.

Through it all, Vick said he began paying attention to broadcasting, so he expects his transition to Fox to be a smooth one.

“I think I’m ready for it,” Vick told USA Today when asked if he’s ready for more public scrutiny thanks to his increased visibility. “I have already been through that during my career and have had a lot of practice doing interviews. You have to be careful because anything you say can go viral.”

He added: “I have never criticized guys, but I will be critical. Great players understand that. I’ve seen the reactions from my teammates watching shows in the team lounge when they disagree with something. I’m a credible guy and I think people will respect that.”

