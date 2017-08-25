Hurricane Harvey is bearing down on the Texas/Louisiana coastline, and things look grim. How grim? USA Today puts the expected deluge in sports terms.

15 trillion gallons of water from Hurricane #Harvey could fill 177,000 Rose Bowls or 22 million Olympic-size pools. https://t.co/yahXeXxb7w pic.twitter.com/cnPjiIvr1f — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 25, 2017

[Capital Weather Gang: When will it be worst? How long will it last? Your questions about Hurricane Harvey, answered.]

Houston area residents are staying on-brand, despite the looming storm.

Even in a hurricane no one is taking the cowboys coolers #Harvey2017 #houstontexans pic.twitter.com/5fgSRGTh9d — Amjad Ismail (@AmjadIsmail90) August 25, 2017

Anyway, it goes without saying that sporting events should be near the bottom of the list of important things to worry about in the Gulf Coast this weekend. Here’s a list of the affected games.

Cowboys at Texans, Aug. 31

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, the two NFL franchises have talked about moving next Thursday’s preseason game from Houston to Irving if needed.

“We want to help in any way we can,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said.

The Texans are currently in New Orleans for their Week 3 preseason game on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash soccer

Richmond at Sam Houston football

Sunday’s game has been postponed. Make-up date TBD.

“First of all our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this storm,” Richmond Interim Athletic Director David Walsh said in a statement. “Given the circumstances we feel this is the best, safest decision we can make in an effort to protect the well-being of the student-athletes and staff on both sides.”

San Antonio FC (USL)

LSU football vs. BYU in Houston, Sept. 2

Next weekend’s neutral-site game is still on, but that obviously could change.