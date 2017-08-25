

After a Hall of Fame football career, Jim Brown helped establish initiatives to support black entrepreneurs and help former gang members and ex-convicts. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Any conversation about football players who engaged in social activism must include Jim Brown, so it’s no surprise the Hall of Famer has been asked more than once about Colin Kaepernick. In the past, Brown has expressed qualified support for the ex-49ers quarterback, who famously has been unable to latch on with an NFL team. But Brown offered more pointed commentary in a recent interview.

“Colin has to make up his mind whether he’s truly an activist or he’s a football player,” Brown told The Post Game. “If you’re trying to be both — football is commercial. You have owners. You have fans. And you want to honor that, if you’re making that kind of money.”

Brown’s remarks echoed some made by NFL executives, including 49ers general manager John Lynch, who have wondered if Kaepernick is more interested in activism than his football career. As for the quarterback’s practice of kneeling last season during the national anthem, which many believe is the ultimate cause of his unemployment, Brown made it clear that he was not on board with that form of protest.

“I’m going to give you the real deal: I’m an American,” the ex-running back said. “I don’t desecrate my flag and my national anthem. I’m not going to do anything against the flag and national anthem. I’m going to work within those situations. But this is my country, and I’ll work out the problems, but I’ll do it in an intelligent manner.”

“If you have a cause, I think you should organize it, present it in a manner where it’s not only you standing or sitting on one knee, but a lot of people that are going to get behind each other and do something about it,” Brown said. “I ask you one question: Who is Colin calling on to follow what he’s talking about?”

A year ago, as Kaepernick’s protests were beginning to gain national notice, Brown told the NFL Network, “I listened to him and he makes all the sense in the world. He’s within his rights and he’s telling the truth as he sees it.”

“I am with him 100 percent,” Brown said at the time, adding, “Now if you ask me ‘Would I do that?’ No I won’t, because I see it a little differently. I’m an American citizen, I pay my taxes, I want my equal rights, but this is my country, and consequently I don’t want to open up for ISIS or anybody that will take away what we’ve already gained.”

In his recent interview, Brown said of Kaepernick, “I want to be in his corner, and I do think, ‘God bless him,’ but that’s not my leadership.”

Kaepernick has organized an initiative for at-risk youth called Know Your Rights camp, and he is most of the way toward fulfilling his pledge to donate $1 million to community-oriented organizations. Other activists organized a rally on his behalf this week at the NFL’s headquarters in midtown Manhattan, calling on the league to stop punishing the quarterback, as they saw it, for his exercise of free speech.

The Seahawks and Ravens are the only NFL teams known to have expressed an interest in Kaepernick, but both passed. Jaguars owner Shad Khan, whose team recently demoted longtime starter Blake Bortles, said Thursday that he “absolutely” would be open to signing Kaepernick, but only if his football executives, including Tom Coughlin, were in favor of the move.

That same day saw Bills running back LeSean McCoy tell reporters that he didn’t think Kaepernick was a “good enough” player to be worth the “chaos” that his much-covered presence would cause in the locker room. “I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention that comes along with it,” McCoy said, adding that players interested in making statements could perhaps “choose a better platform to state their beliefs.”

In apparent response to McCoy’s comments, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith took to Twitter Friday with a string of posts, saying, “I’ve been a professional athlete since ’04 and I’ve never understood speaking down on another person/athlete to the media. … We all might not see eye to eye but we are all in the same boat. For one, if that person you talking about isn’t present you should [not] say s—.”

“We don’t need to drag each other down.” — @TheRealJRSmith with on athletes who are speaking out against @Kaepernick7, others. pic.twitter.com/B1c9VqRzne — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 25, 2017

Brown’s comments also brought him criticism, with some noting that he has been accused multiple times in the past of domestic abuse, whereas Kaepernick has no such incidents on his record. Others pointed with disapproval to the 81-year-old’s December visit to Trump Tower, when he and Ray Lewis came away publicly impressed with what they heard from the then president-elect.

“I fell in love with [Donald Trump] because he really talks about helping African American, black people and that’s why I’m here,” Brown said at the time. “The graciousness, the intelligence, the reception we got was fantastic.”

Earlier this month, Lewis advised Kaepernick to “get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself.” The former linebacker added, “I applaud you for the things that you stood up for,” but he said that the quarterback should surround himself with people who would “stop encouraging you to be caught up in some of this nonsense.”

In the Post Game interview, Brown said of Kaepernick, “I would advise you: If you’re a football player, play football. If you want to be a real activist, use your money, use your notoriety.”

In response to a question, Brown acknowledged that a person could be both an activist and a football player, but he added, “I think you have to understand there’s intelligence that’s involved, okay?

“I can’t be two things at once that contradict each other. If I sign for money, then the people I sign with, they have rules and regulations.”

