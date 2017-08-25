

World No. 2 Simona Halep will be one of eight players battling for the world No. 1 spot at the U.S. Open (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

It will be quite the welcome back to New York for five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova next week at the U.S. Open.

Not only will it be Sharapova’s first major tournament since returning from her suspension after failing a drug test for meldonium, the 2006 U.S. Open champion will get a marquee matchup as a wild card against world No. 2 Simona Halep in the first round.

Sharapova, 30, has never lost to Halep in six meetings and won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, at their last meeting in the first round of the 2015 WTA Finals.

Halep, 25, is one of eight players vying for the top ranking at the U.S. Open but has had struggled with consistency throughout the season.

“I think the American crowd is going to be very respectful of Maria,” tennis legend Chris Evert said in a recent ESPN conference call. “I think she would get a warm reception.”

On Sunday in Cincinnati, Halep had the chance to earn the No. 1 ranking if she won the tournament, but was dominated by No. 3 Garbine Muguruza, 6-1, 6-0. Earlier this summer, she lost to No. 4 Elina Svitolina at the Rogers Cup semifinals and retired from heat exhaustion against Ekaterina Makarova in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington.

“Simona has been a little disappointing this summer,” Evert said. “Until she gets her fight back she’s not going to win a Slam. … I love her game, it’s just her attitude that needs to improve.”

Cincinnati marked the third time this year that Halep failed to win with the top ranking on the line after losing to 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko at the French Open final and to Johanna Konta in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Whether she feels pressure because of it is a question she gets asked about at nearly every tournament she plays.

“It’s tough to analyze anymore about this thing,” she told reporters after Sunday’s loss. “Maybe I feel the pressure and I don’t realize it. Maybe I just played bad. I don’t know what to say. But it’s still there. I have still — I still have a chance. So I will work for it, and maybe one day it will be there.”

Halep could meet Konta in the quarterfinals and Muguruza in the semifinals. But she’ll need to earn her first victory against Sharapova to do so.

