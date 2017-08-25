

Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera looks back at the Yankees as he is guided off the field by teammate Ian Kinsler, right, and Jose Iglesias after a sixth-inning bench-clearing fight. (Duane Burleson/AP)

The Detroit Tigers may have to make due without star slugger Miguel Cabrera for the rest of the month after Major League Baseball suspended him seven games for his role in the first bench-clearing brawl against the Yankees on Thursday. In a press statement, MLB said the first baseman got the suspension “for inciting” the incident that saw him throw punches at Yankees catcher Austin Romine. Romine, meanwhile, received a two-game suspension for his role.

Discipline has been issued to members of the @tigers and the @Yankees as a result of the bench-clearing incidents during Thursday’s game. pic.twitter.com/vTJ5KQlVyx — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 25, 2017

Others also were suspended for their actions in a game that saw the benches clear three times, including: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who received a four-game suspension for throwing punches that many criticized as “cheap shots” at Cabrera while he was down; Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson, who received a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier after the umpires had issued warnings; and Tigers Manager Brad Ausmus, who received a one-game suspension for “the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.”

In addition to the suspensions came a slew of fines — and not just for the above-named individuals. Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias, Yankees Manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle, Yankees first baseman Garrett Cooper and Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier also received fines over their roles in the wild game. The latter two players were fined for entering the field while being on the disabled list.

If the players accept their suspensions, they will begin immediately, meaning the suspended Tigers players would miss the opening game of their series against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, while the Yankees players would miss Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Should the players appeal, however, they will be able to play until a final decision is made.

Minutes before MLB released its press statement, the Tigers listed Cabrera in their starting lineup.

#Tigers lineup vs. the White Sox for Game 1 of #PlayersWeekend. Cheat sheet for nicknames ➡️ https://t.co/ySGLZSm5AP pic.twitter.com/hpMVTSMLzf — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 25, 2017

The Yankees, meanwhile, listed Sanchez in their starting lineup Friday.

Neither team has formally announced plans to appeal.

The fracas Thursday ignited in the sixth inning when Kahnle threw a ball behind Cabrera, resulting in Kahnle and Girardi being ejected. Cabrera then got into a verbal spat with Romine before their words eventually turned into punches, inciting the first benches-clearing fracas.

Austin Romine and Miggy pic.twitter.com/r2i5VqY0AK — Richard Lee-Sam (@RLeesam) August 24, 2017

Benches would clear two more times before the game ended with the Tigers winning, 10-6.

