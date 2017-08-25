A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania has decided to will have some fun at President Trump’s expense. On Friday, the Erie SeaWolves, a Class AA affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will host its first “Alternative Facts Night,” and the exaggerated claims are already streaming in.

Don't miss #AlternativeFacts Night at UPMC Park TONIGHT. First 1K get a 2016 SeaWolves championship ring. Tix: https://t.co/DC1MpviqcJ pic.twitter.com/mq7D9e4Qil — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 25, 2017

The team made sure to give a nod to Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, who coined the now-infamous term in January when she tried to defend false claims made by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer about the number of people who attended Trump’s inauguration. (Spicer claimed more people attended than actually did.)

Alternative fact: Conway is slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, the team stated.

Actual fact: The promotional night appears to be going over well with many fans online, with several dozen lauding the team for its creativity.

So many home runs. The most home runs ever hit during BP. Bigly home runs. The best home runs. https://t.co/vURG5o2lWn — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 25, 2017

What a wonderful clever and brilliant idea #AlternativeFacts — Ham N' Egger (@NotoriousCWD) August 25, 2017

Also actual fact: Not everyone is so pleased. While Trump hasn’t tweeted anything negative about the promotion, others have, with many claiming politics should stay out of baseball. And the SeaWolves understand that point of view but have made quite clear they don’t agree with it in their responses to the naysayers.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•)

┳┻|⊂ﾉ Psst… no one is forcing you to come https://t.co/kiNzho1gRc — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 25, 2017

For those who do show up on Friday, they’ll be in for an interesting experience. The first 1,000 attendees will get a 2016 Eastern League championship ring to celebrate what one can only assume was the alternative championship considering the SeaWolves won it with a purported 142-0 record. (In the actual Eastern League last season, the SeaWolves finished with a losing record of 69-72 and made it nowhere near the actual championship game.)

Heed Emmy Award-winning @CraigSmylie's advice and get in line early to get your championship ring TOMORROW on #AlternativeFacts Night pic.twitter.com/gf7Sxyr8Dg — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 25, 2017

The team also plans to involve the other side of the political aisle in its Friday night promotion. The team’s printed out hundreds of “confidential Hillary [Clinton] emails” that it plans to break out at UPMC Park.

How will confidential Hillary emails come into play on #AlternativeFacts Night? Find out tonight at UPMC Park! Tix: https://t.co/DC1MpviqcJ pic.twitter.com/HZtIs3MeYr — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 25, 2017

And, of course, there’ll be a “basket of deplorables.”

One lucky fan will win as Basket of Deplorables on #AlternativeFacts Night tonight at UPMC Park. pic.twitter.com/xvHfLGkPHE — Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) August 25, 2017

If you’re anywhere near Erie and wish to attend, you better get to the ballpark quickly. The line looks out of control.

Wow! Fans ALREADY lined up outside the @erie_seawolves ahead of #AlternativeFacts Night! pic.twitter.com/BzgqAdg9cZ — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) August 25, 2017

Just kidding, of course. That photo of the SeaWolves line is actually an aerial photograph taken of the city of Cleveland during the 2016 victory parade held for the Cavaliers after they won the NBA Finals. The person who tweeted that photo on Friday likely didn’t choose it randomly. Earlier this week, several Trump supporters, including popular right-wing radio host Laura Ingraham, posted the image online and incorrectly identified it as the crowd outside of a Trump rally held in Phoenix.

Friday’s game against the Akron RubberDucks (actual team name!) begins at 7:05 p.m. EST.

