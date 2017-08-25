

Gary Sanchez, center, got away with a wild day at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday. Now he might have to pay. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today)

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez may want to keep his protective mask and vest on the next time he steps into the batter’s box. The 24-year-old all-star earned the ire of several players during Thursday’s 10-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers for his “cheap shots” to the heads of two opponents. At least that’s what several ex-players think, including Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez.

“Sanchez is going to wear it,” the Hall of Famer told MLB Network (via the New York Daily News) after the game that featured three separate bench-clearing incidents and saw a total of eight players, managers and coaches ejected. (Sanchez was not among them.)

[Miguel Cabrera, both managers among group ejected in brawl-marred Yankees-Tigers game]

“Cheap shots will stay around the league forever,” Martinez followed up on Twitter, adding, “I think Gary Sanchez could be badly remembered for this for a long time.”

Brett Lawrie, who most recently played for the Chicago White Sox, appeared to agree. He called Sanchez’s “suckering” a load of “horse [crap]” on Twitter.

Former Oakland Athletics lefty Dallas Braden also expressed his anger at Sanchez online. Braden used unflattering language to describe Sanchez’s actions, before adding he “can’t wait for this dude’s tired-[butt] apology.”

Sanchez escaped immediate punishment for his actions in Thursday’s fracas. Cameras caught him running onto the field and punching Tigers star Miguel Cabrera at least twice in the head after Cabrera got into a wrestling match with Yankees catcher Austin Romine. Sanchez then is seen punching Tigers’ third baseman Nicholas Castellanos as he was on the ground.

Cabrera and Romine were ejected for their actions in that brawl that broke out after Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle threw a ball behind Cabrera. Kahnle and Yankees Manager Joe Girardi, who came out to argue with the umpire, were ejected for that.

Sanchez, meanwhile, who has proven clutch this season for the Yankees, could face a stiffer punishment in the form of a suspension. New York Post sports columnist Ken Davidoff suspects that suspension will be “probably in the neighborhood of five games.” MLB is expected to announce any suspensions related to Thursday’s melee in the coming days.

Sanchez, meanwhile, defended why he threw those punches.

“It’s something that happened in the moment,” Sanchez said after the game (via the Daily News). “It’s just a reaction of trying to protect your teammate.”

