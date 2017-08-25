A disturbing image was found on a golf course in Minnesota: https://t.co/m7dnYQ2sMZ pic.twitter.com/xMXHVh0gki — GOLF.com (@golf_com) August 23, 2017

The grounds crew at a public golf course near Minneapolis got an unwelcome surprise this week when they found a swastika carved into one of the greens, Golf.com reported. Staff at Crystal Lake Golf Club immediately called police, who arrived Monday morning to take a report, noting the creation of the symbol most often associated with Nazi Germany.

According to Golf.com, the grounds crew removed the vandalized section of the green and replaced it before any Crystal Lake patrons saw it. By Thursday, however, word of the vandalism had spread, prompting club staff to release a statement.

“We would first like to apologize to anyone who has had to view the image in the press,” Crystal Lake ownership posted to the club’s Facebook page. “Second, we would like to firmly state how hurt and saddened we are that we were the victim of such a crime. We, in no way, stand for anything remotely related to that symbol, and we hope that swift justice is brought to the perpetrator(s) of this crime.”

Police in Lakeville, Minn., where the 18-hole course is located, assured a concerned public Thursday that an investigation is ongoing.

Calling the action “hateful,” the department promised to “pursue all applicable charges to anyone responsible.” Those charges, Lakeville officers wrote on the department’s Facebook page, could range from “damage to property to terroristic threat.”

“An enhancement for hate or bias crime may also be applied,” the department added.

At least one man on Crystal Lake’s staff suspects the culprits may be minors.

“We see it as most likely some kids out there vandalizing, but we don’t know who or what it was,” a pro shop attendant told Golf.com. “You know, this is a great place, and we don’t want to make a big fuss over it, really.”

Others in the community, including the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas, say the appearance of the symbol should be taken extremely seriously.

“Perpetrators of these types of incidents are intent on spreading a message of hate and challenging the openness and respectful atmosphere of our community,” JCRC Director Steve Hunegs said in a statement. “Collectively, we reject these chilling acts and the hate they represent.”

The vandalism might be especially poignant given the current national atmosphere. Less than two weeks ago, white supremacists, Nazis and the KKK participated in a torch-lit march and protest in Charlottesville, which resulted in the death of a counterprotester.

JCRC alluded to the incident in its statement, noting, “The recent spike in hate incidents both nationally and locally directed against Jews and other minorities is deeply disturbing.”

