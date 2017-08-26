

These guys might be the least famous people at Saturday’s fight at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

The run-up to the megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor that’s slated to take place Saturday night at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena has been compared to a pro wrestling feud, so why not throw a pro wrestler in the mix? (No, it won’t be “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.)

Contrary to popular belief-I WILL NOT be making an appearance tonight at #mayweathermcgregor fight. They got my $100 though.. pic.twitter.com/EJBuQD5xlC — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 27, 2017

Instead, it’ll be the one-and-only Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who announced on Saturday that he will lend his voice to the introductory reel that will be shown in the arena and broadcast on pay-per-view directly before Mayweather and McGregor enter the ring.

Hopefully it won’t be the most entertaining bit of the night…

Meanwhile, other A-listers began to arrive to the event on Saturday. And while Johnson has yet to make his appearance, actors Don Cheadle, William H. Macy, Jay Pharoah and Bruce Willis, who was spotted at the MGM Grand casino Friday night playing craps, were among the first to arrive (but not in time to take in the cruiserweight bout between Andrew Tabiti and Steve Cunningham, which basically went down in an empty T-Mobile Arena).



Mike Tyson (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

[Mayweather-McGregor: Live updates of all the action inside the ring]



LeBron James awaits the fight. (Isaac Brekken/AP)



Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (Isaac Brekken/AP)



William H. Macy (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Showtime)



Don Cheadle. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Showtime)

And if you thought paying $100 for a pay-per-view meant you could escape ads, think again. Also making an appearance on the red carpet was the Sasquatch mascot of jerky brand Jack Link’s. He was shown directly after Cheadle, Macy, Pharoah and Willis.

“If this isn’t the cast of a heist movie tomorrow, Hollywood has failed us all,” Esquire’s Luke O’Neil commented on Twitter.

Showing up in time for the penultimate fight between Gervonta Davis and Francisco Fronseca was LeBron James, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn, who arrived on the red carpet together, which immediately spurred romantic rumors.

Aaron Rodgers seeing Olivia Munn and Jamie Fox #MayweatherMacGregor pic.twitter.com/bjNrNa4Zlp — Jordan Tomiyama (@Jttomiyama) August 27, 2017

Also reportedly in the building were Ty Lue, Nick Jonas, Nick Cannon, Jeff Gordon, Danny Garcia, Amir Khan, Rajon Rondo and Cedric the Entertainer.

Almost certainly more big names are on the way, at least according to TMZ and the gossip blog Just Jared, which are keeping tabs on the celebs’ schedules. Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, Michael Bay, LL Cool J, Rick Ross, Adam Levine and Adrien Brody are all said to have tickets to the spectacle.

Singer Demi Lovato is also slated to show up — and she better because she’s slated to sing the national anthem before the main event.

More famous faces from the sports world are also reportedly flying in for the event, including Alex Rodriguez, Robert Kraft and James Harden, who spent Friday night partying with rappers Meek Mill and 50 Cent at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas. Tech mogul Elon Musk is also rumored to be attending.

It’s unclear who everyone will be rooting for, even 50 Cent, who once famously trolled Mayweather over the boxer’s purported poor literacy. The rapper apparently also has beef with McGregor, however, so maybe he’s hoping for a no contest.

Whatever the case, 50 and other celebrities who’ve already made their way to Vegas should feel lucky. According to another TMZ report, McCarran International Airport is limiting the number of private jets allowed on its tarmac in an effort to prevent a repeat of the runway traffic jam that occurred before Mayweather’s 2015 fight in Vegas against Manny Pacquiao. Better hurry up!

Whatever happens, bookmark this page for live updates pertaining to the hullabaloo surrounding Saturday night’s circus. After all, Mayweather-McGregor isn’t just a sporting event, but for better or worse, it most certainly is a pop culture event.

Floyd Mayweather will try to improve his record to 50-0 against Conor McGregor, who is fighting in his first professional boxing match. (Thomas Johnson,Dani Player/The Washington Post)

