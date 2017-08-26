

Five months after 19-year-old Northwestern rower Mohammed Ramzan drowned after falling overboard during practice, questions have emerged about his swimming ability, as well as the university’s safety policy.

According to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune this week, Ramzan had told teammate days before his death that he could not swim. Members of the rowing team also told police, according to the Tribune, that Northwestern did not require rowers to pass a swim test.

“[The teammate] stated it seemed like an off-handed comment,” the report said about Ramzan’s inability to swim. “[She] stated she did not think much about it because it is so rare for someone to fall in the water.”

It may be rare, but it happens, which is one reason USRowing and the International Rowing Federation (FISA) both recommend minimum swimming ability in their safety guidelines.

“All rowers and coxswains should demonstrate the ability to swim 50 meters [54 yards] in light clothing and to demonstrate within that test competence under water and in treading water,” FISA’s guidelines state. “If a person cannot meet the requirements of the swimming test for physical or other reasons, an approved life jacket or buoyancy aid should be worn when in a boat.”

According to the police report, however, Northwestern crew team members said the university never required them to take a swim test and despite Ramzan’s apparent lack of swimming ability, he was not wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard.

Northwestern spokesman Alan Cubbage told the Tribune the school has since put in place a “safety exam,” but declined to specify whether that includes a swim test.

“Following the review, Northwestern Crew implemented a series of actions to further enhance the safety of participants, including additional training for team members and coaches, requiring members wishing to practice on water or compete at regattas to view safety videos and requiring members to pass a safety exam,” Cubbage said.

It’s unclear whether Ramzan, a freshman from Auburn, Wash., had any basic safety training before he boarded the boat. He fell overboard after his oar snapped back and hit him in the face during a practice on the North Shore Channel in the Chicago suburbs. Immediate rescue efforts by a coach and fellow rower failed to recover Ramzan, who was found roughly 12 hours after the incident when bad weather held up the search party.

Crew is not a varsity sport at Northwestern but a club sport that was created in the 1980s. With more than 40 members, it is the largest club sport at the school located in Evanston, Ill.

