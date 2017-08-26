Next time Oregon State might want to go with the Doge play-call card, because the team was left such sad after cuing up a play with an image of the Crying Jordan meme.

Oregon St called a Crying Jordan play then fumbled pic.twitter.com/Ckc2IcCfhy — That Dude (@cjzer0) August 26, 2017

The play-call card, which also featured an image of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” for whatever reason, foretold better the future of the Beavers than their opponents, the Colorado State Rams. Tight end Noah Togiai ended up fumbling the ball, and while perhaps he didn’t shed any tears, he was left disappointed and lying face down on the turf while the Rams celebrated. The Rams would go on to win, 58-27.

Crying Jordan, of course, will live on to shed another tear — just maybe not on any future play-call cards.

Speaking of those cards, why was Crying Jordan on it in the first place? SB Nation’s Dan Kadar has the answers.

“These signs are unique to college football,” Kadar wrote in 2015. “They’re used to help teams run their offenses faster. It eases the mental workload on a quarterback because players can look to the sidelines instead of going into a huddle. They’re also used in a lot of concepts that don’t require the quarterback to change the call or decipher the complexities of a defense.”

Maybe they should’ve just huddled …

