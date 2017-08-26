

Julian Edelman is taken off the field on a cart. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press)

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may have lost a crucial member of their potent offense for the 2017 season. Saturday afternoon, it was reported that wide receiver Julian Edelman had suffered a torn his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Friday’s preseason Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions.

Fears confirmed via MRI, Patriots WR Julian Edelman has a complete ACL tear in his right knee, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 26, 2017

New England has yet to confirm the diagnosis. The Patriots had feared their star receiver had suffered a ligament tear, and a Saturday morning MRI exam confirmed the damage, according to reports.

Edelman suffered the injury without contact, while he was making a cut after a receiving a pass in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 30-28 victory in Detroit. He limped off the field and was evaluated on the sideline before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

Here's the play that likely ended Edelman's season.Don't like seeing anybody go down like that even if it's the Pats pic.twitter.com/XJkANZuoFq — Andrew K (@COSportsNut) August 26, 2017

Brady, seemingly confirming the reports, posted a photo of himself and Edelman hugging at Super Bowl XLIX with the caption: “Gladiator.” Edelman has been Brady’s top receiver since joining the team in 2013, catching 436 passes from the Pro Bowl quarterback vs. the 249 caught by Brady’s next-best receiver, Rob Gronkowski, according to ESPN.

Gladiator 💪🏼🐿🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

With Edelman likely out for the season, the Patriots will have to turn to a variety of pass-catching options to fill the void. The team traded a first-round pick in the offseason to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and it has other players at the position, including Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell, potentially set for bigger roles.

Following Edelman’s departure Friday, Hogan caught four passes for a game-high 70 yards and two touchdowns. New England also got one catch for nine yards from Rob Gronkowski, the star tight end who missed much of last season’s Super Bowl run with injuries but who has returned to good health.

[Isaiah Thomas’s injured hip could reportedly void Kyrie Irving trade]

After the game, Edelman said he wasn’t sure of the severity of his injury but that he would do his best to return to the field as soon as he could. “I am relentless,” he told Comcast SportsNet New England.

Heading into the ninth season of his NFL career, Edelman has suffered a number of injuries, including a fractured forearm, fractured hands, sprained ankles and multiple concussions. In 2015, he suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot and missed the final seven games of the season, plus the playoffs.

A converted college quarterback, Edelman blossomed as a wide receiver in 2013, when he caught 105 passes for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns. In two of the past three seasons, he has notched at least 92 receptions for 972 yards. According to ESPN, Edelman leads the NFL in receptions, targets and first down receptions in the playoffs since his rookie season in 2009.

Julian Edelman has been key for Tom Brady since entering the NFL in 2009. With him, Brady's TD-INT ratio is 4.9. It falls to 1.7 without him pic.twitter.com/HbgYxJ7EVI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2017

“We’re all hoping for the best,” Tom Brady told reporters after the game (via NFL.com). “Hopefully whatever test they have to do comes back positively. We’ll try to do our best to kind of lift his spirits if we can and see what happens.”

In another preseason game Friday, Chiefs running back Spencer Ware also injured his right knee and had to be carted off the field. Kansas City was hopeful, though, that Ware had suffered a sprain, not a ligament tear.

