The Patriots’ dress rehearsal for the regular season may have cost them an important cast member. During their preseason Week 3 win Friday over the Lions, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman was carted off the field with what the team fears is a ruptured knee ligament.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England was left with an initial suspicion that Edelman had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which would end his season. He is set to undergo further testing, including an MRI exam, on Saturday.

Edelman suffered the injury without contact, while he was making a cut after a receiving a pass in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 30-28 victory in Detroit. He limped off the field and was evaluated on the sideline before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

If Edelman is out for the season, or at least for an extended period of time, the Patriots will feel his loss but will also be able to turn to a variety of pass-catching options. The team traded a first-round pick in the offseason to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and it has other players at the position, including Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell, potentially set for bigger roles.

Following Edelman’s departure Friday, Hogan caught four passes for a game-high 70 yards and two touchdowns. New England also got one catch for nine yards from Rob Gronkowski, the star tight end who missed much of last season’s Super Bowl run with injuries but who has returned to good health.

After the game, Edelman said he wasn’t sure of the severity of his injury but that he would do his best to return to the field as soon as he could. “I am relentless,” he told Comcast SportsNet New England.

Heading into the ninth season of his NFL career, Edelman has suffered a number of injuries, including a fractured forearm, fractured hands, sprained ankles and multiple concussions. In 2015, he suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot and missed the final seven games of the season, plus the playoffs.

A converted college quarterback, Edelman blossomed as a wide receiver in 2013, when he caught 105 passes for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns. In two of the past three seasons, he has notched at least 92 receptions for 972 yards. According to ESPN, Edelman leads the NFL in receptions, targets and first down receptions in the playoffs since his rookie season in 2009.

Julian Edelman has been key for Tom Brady since entering the NFL in 2009. With him, Brady's TD-INT ratio is 4.9. It falls to 1.7 without him pic.twitter.com/HbgYxJ7EVI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 26, 2017

“We’re all hoping for the best,” Tom Brady told reporters after the game (via NFL.com). “Hopefully whatever test they have to do comes back positively. We’ll try to do our best to kind of lift his spirits if we can and see what happens.”

In another preseason game Friday, Chiefs running back Spencer Ware also injured his right knee and had to be carted off the field. Kansas City was hopeful, though, that Ware had suffered a sprain, not a ligament tear.

