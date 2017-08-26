

Dana White has a decent excuse for skipping Ronda Rousey’s wedding. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

On the same day Conor McGregor will hear the ringside bell chime in Vegas for his megafight against Floyd Mayweather, wedding bells will sound for another MMA superstar.

Ronda Rousey, the former UFC bantamweight champion who stepped away from the sport following a devastating loss in December, will wed heavyweight fighter Travis Browne, according to UFC President Dana White.

“Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow,” White said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Friday (via ESPN). “ … She’s in a good place, she’s happy and hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that, but she’s focusing on this wedding.”

“Of all the days. … She said, ‘I’m getting married. Will you come to the wedding?’ I said, ‘Absolutely,’ ” White added, but then revealed he had to decline when he discovered the date coincided with the Mayweather-McGregor fight. The nuptials will take place in Hawaii, where Browne was born.

The couple got engaged in April, when Browne proposed under a waterfall in New Zealand.

💍😍❤️ @travisbrownemma A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

Rousey was among UFC’s biggest stars for several years before her career was derailed by back-to-back losses in 2015 and 2016. She was UFC’s first female champion, when she won the bantamweight title in 2012 and then successfully defended the belt in six consecutive bouts. She suffered a crushing knockout loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, sat out a year’s worth of competitions and then lost via knockout again when she challenged Amanda Nunes for the belt in December 2016.

Rousey has not officially retired from fighting, although many have speculated that her fighting career is done. She has been pursuing a movie career that was launched at the height of her stardom.

Browne, 35, has a UFC record of 18-7-1. He currently is ranked No. 13 in the heavyweight class. He last fought in July at UFC 213, a losing effort to Alexey Oliynyk.