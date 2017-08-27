

Cameron Meredith’s left leg is moving in a way that nature did not intend. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The third week of the preseason, which traditionally has the game in which starters play the longest and hardest, has been devastating for some of the best NFL players and their knees. The latest casualty was Cameron Meredith, a Chicago Bears wide receiver.

Meredith’s left leg was placed in an air cast after it twisted as he was tackled low by Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien following a 16-yard reception in the team’s game Sunday in Nashville. He was carted off the field, and multiple reports indicated that it was feared that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

That looked bad. Cam Meredith is down. pic.twitter.com/08aDkTwU1i — Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) August 27, 2017

My heart really hurts right now for Cam Meredith. This was supposed to be a big year for the young man. #Bears — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 27, 2017

Meredith isn’t the only one who will be sidelined, possibly for the season. The New England Patriots lost Tom Brady’s beloved target, Julian Edelman, for the season with what reports say is a torn ACL, suffered on a noncontact play Friday night. “Julian is a great competitor, works hard, is tough, does all the things that you ask him to do. So I feel badly for him, of course,” Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said Saturday. “. . . We hope that he will have a speedy and complete recovery, but the team will have to move on and compete this season without him. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the way it is.”

Edelman’s quarterback was a little more emotional.

Gladiator 💪🏼🐿🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware, the team’s leading rusher last year, is out for the season, too, after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament and did other damage to his knee Friday night.

“With that ligament, oftentimes with rehab you can play,” Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder told ESPN. “His issue is that he also has some damage to what’s called the posterior lateral corner of his knee, which is the outside back portion of his knee which is made up of ligaments and tendon. He damaged those and, at this point in time, our medical staff believes he needs season-ending surgery to correct that problem.

“Like with all these significant injuries, we’ll exhaust all of our options and look at second opinions and then do what’s best for Spencer’s knee and his career.”

The play Spencer Ware was injured on. Hope he's ok as well, but could not put pressure on leg afterwards. pic.twitter.com/MSRw0cYVws — Sport Grinders (@SportGrinders) August 26, 2017

There might be a bit of good news about one knee injury, though. Although Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speculated initially that linebacker Anthony Hitchens had torn an ACL on Saturday, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports that he suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee and is expected to be out eight weeks. Hitchens started every game last year and had 104 tackles with 1 1/2 sacks.

Sean Lee on possibility of losing Anthony Hitchens: "It would be a huge loss. He's one of the most underrated linebackers in the NFL." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 27, 2017

More from The Post:

Fantasy Football 2017: The top 200 players

The best fantasy football picks for Rounds 1-3 in a PPR league

U.S. Open hopes rest on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

‘I turned him into a Mexican tonight’: Conor McGregor makes a curious remark