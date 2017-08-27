A 20-year-old infielder for a Milwaukee Brewers farm team is in critical but stable condition after suffering a “cardiac event” when he was struck in the chest by a pitch.

Julio Mendez was hit by a pitch thrown by the Arizona League Angels’ Austin Krzeminski as Mendez batted in the ninth inning with one out and the Arizona League Brewers trailing 4-2 Saturday night in Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. He fell to the ground and trainers rushed to the plate, followed shortly by paramedics (via Baseball America). He was then taken to a hospital.

In a statement on Sunday, the Brewers confirmed the cardiac event and Mendez’s “critical but stable condition.”

Brewers General Manager David Stearns added that updates would be provided as they become available. “All of our thoughts and prayers are with Julio and his family,” he said.

A social media description from a fan at the game describes a scary scene, with trainers performing CPR and using a defibrillator.

"brew_burner" on Reddit with details about what happened with Julio Mendez last night Really scary stuff pic.twitter.com/PXVDBKDiBQ — Math (@MEbelMath) August 27, 2017

Although details about the incidents and Mendez’s overall health are not yet available, studies have shown that the timing of the hit in a healthy person is critical. At issue is the timing of the strike and whether it occurred during a critical split-second in the heart’s pumping cycle. If the heart is relaxed, a blow can trigger a fatally irregular heartbeat.

Rare but known phenomenon called Commotio Cordis. Ball hits the sternum & causes issue electrical conduction issue, then Heart Attack. — Dr. Jesse Morse (@DrJesseMorse) August 27, 2017

It is not certain if that’s what happened to Mendez, who was born in Venezuela and will turn 21 in October. The 5-foot-10, 140-pounder is hitting .255 in 35 games with the Brewers, an organization he’s been with since 2014. Krzeminski, the pitcher who hit Mendez, and other immediately asked for prayers for the player on social media.

If everyone could do me a favor and say a pray for Julio Mendez it would really mean a lot — Austin Krzeminski⚾ (@austinmichael_k) August 27, 2017

Please say a quick prayer for Julio Mendez — Tyler Walsh (@T_WALSH940) August 27, 2017