

Giancarlo Stanton prepares to crush his 50th home run of the season. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton struggled to remember a bigger home run from his eight-year career than the two-run shot he hit in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Padres.

“It’s got to be up there with the best,” Stanton said after becoming the first National League player to hit 50 home runs in a season since Prince Fielder in 2007. “My career high, it put us up, gave us a sweep. Pretty good things all around it.”

Stanton joined Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Maris and Luis Gonzalez as the only players to hit 50 home runs before the end of August. Bonds hit home run No. 50 on Aug. 11 in 2001, the year he set the single-season record with 73 home runs. Stanton has been on a tear all month; his 17 home runs in August are one shy of the major league record, set by Detroit’s Rudy York in 1937. Stanton’s previous career high for home runs in a season before this year was 37, which he accomplished twice, most recently in 2014.

The crowd of 23,725 at Marlins Park serenaded Stanton with chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!” after he hit home run No. 50.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Stanton, who is 13 home runs ahead of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge for the major league lead and tied the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado for the most RBI (108) in baseball with three more Sunday.

“They’re a bit early, but it’s cool they’re acknowledging and showing love like that,” Stanton said. “I really appreciate it.”

Stanton’s power surge since the all-star break has helped get the Marlins back in the playoff race. Miami, which hasn’t been to the postseason since 2003, has won 13 of its last 16 and ended Sunday 4½ games back of the Rockies for the National League’s second wild-card spot.

There goes No. 50 for Giancarlo Stanton! This is the earliest a player's hit 50 since Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa in 2001, per @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/Wq90ZqFPP3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2017



Giancarlo Stanton acknowledges the crowd after hitting his 50th home run of the season. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Read more:

Brewers minor leaguer suffers cardiac event when hit in chest by a pitch

Pedro Martinez expects Gary Sanchez to get plunked after ‘cheap shots’ against Miguel Cabrera

Rally Cat clawed his way into our hearts, but he won’t be going to the Cardinals