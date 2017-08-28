And they say these preseason games are meaningless. Try telling that to Azania Stewart.

Her boyfriend, Denver Broncos offensive tackle Menelik Watson, used the third quarter of the team’s Saturday night game against Green Bay to get serious, walking over to the stands behind the bench and dropping to his knee to ask her to marry him. All together now, awwwww.

Unlike the poor fellow whose proposal in Fenway Park went horribly awry, this one came off without a hitch, once Watson located Stewart in the stands. And he pulled off the move with the clock running down because Stewart, a professional basketball player who played for Britain in the 2012 Olympics, was to leave Sunday for Latvia, where the new season starts.

[‘She said no!’: A Fenway Park proposal goes horribly wrong]

“It was her first NFL game,” Watson said (via DenverBroncos.com). “ … It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while. I’ve been contemplating it. What a perfect time to do it: in our stadium, the first game, in

Azania Stewart is all smiles after the proposal. (Jack Dempsey/AP)

front of a beautiful crowd. I’m not really a public person, but I just thought it would be something special that we could remember forever.”

Watson, a 28-year-old who was born in Manchester, England, first saw Stewart, a 6-foot-5 center, during a basketball camp in London when the two were teens. She wound up playing at Florida and Watson went to Florida State, a rivalry that they say still helps fuel their relationship.This being a preseason game, no one was too concerned that Watson’s move would be a distraction. As far as Stewart was concerned, there was only one thing missing. “He said he has [the ring], but obviously he didn’t bring it out at halftime,” Stewart said. “But whatever, he asked me and it was awesome.”

And his teammates? They were excited, too.

“That was very cool,” quarterback Trevor Siemian said. “None of us had any idea, really. … I can’t say I was expecting that or have seen that before. But I’m happy for them both, obviously.”

“I’ve never seen anyone propose in a game,” offensive tackle Garett Bolles said. “That’s the first one. That’s the first, for sure. It’s awesome. I love that guy. He’s a great teammate and I’m excited to play on the sides with him and we’re ready to see where the season goes.”

Read more:

Giancarlo Stanton clubs his 50th homer and there’s over a month left in the season

Brewers minor leaguer suffers cardiac event when hit in chest by a pitch

Pedro Martinez expects Gary Sanchez to get plunked after ‘cheap shots’ against Miguel Cabrera

Rally Cat clawed his way into our hearts, but he won’t be going to the Cardinals