

Art Briles is returning to coaching football, this time in the CFL. (LM Otero/AP file)

Art Briles, the former Baylor coach who was fired last year over the handling of allegations of sexual assault by players on his watch, is back in the game. He has been hired by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

The team made the announcement Monday, saying that Briles would serve as the assistant head coach for offense under head Coach June Jones, who formerly coached at Hawaii and SMU.

Briles, 61, had a 65-37 record that included Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014 over eight seasons at the Waco, Texas, school. However, he has been out of coaching since May 2016 when he was initially suspended after an outside investigation into the sexual assault scandal that resulted in the suspension of athletic director Ian McCaw and the demotion of president Ken Starr. Both men went on to leave and Briles later reached a financial settlement with the school.

In January 2014, former player Tevin Elliott was convicted of raping student Jasmin Hernandez at an off-campus party in 2012 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $10,000. Hernandez recently reached a settlement with the school in her federal Title IX lawsuit. So far four other women have filed Title IX lawsuits alleging sexual or physical assaults with one other case being settled. The school also reached financial settlements with three other women who said they were sexually assaulted while studying there.

The Pepper Hamilton report found that the school did not adequately vet transfer students Sam Ukwuachu and Shawn Oakman. Okwauchu was convicted of sexually assaulting a former Baylor women’s soccer player in October 2013, but an appeals court overturned his conviction in March. The Texas criminal court of appeals is considering whether to grant him a new trial. Oakman is accused of sexually assaulting a graduate student in April 2016 and has not yet gone on trial on second-degree felony sexual assault charges.

Two other former Baylor players, tight end Tre’Von Armstead and running back Myke Chatman, were indicted and arrested in March for allegedly sexually assaulting a Baylor student in 2013.

Jones and the Tiger-Cats faced some condemnation on social media when the hire was announced.

Art Briles? Do the Hamilton Tiger-Cats not think that news crosses the Canadian border? — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) August 28, 2017

Art Briles getting another football job is gross. Getting it in Canada makes me feel gross. Ew. — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) August 28, 2017

Art Briles got a job before Colin Kaepernick. — abS (@absdadon) August 28, 2017

The @CFL will block teams from bringing in certain players but totally cool with Art Briles? Double standard? @RandyAmbrosie https://t.co/seYVfAFgwL — Adam Hunter (@AHiddyCBC) August 28, 2017

Sad. Lose every game. Thanks. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) August 28, 2017

Read more on this subject from The Post:

Lawsuit alleges Baylor rape scandal is more widespread than reported

Baylor sports fans struggle with support and shame

Art Briles on scandal: ‘I feel responsibility’

Baylor to fire Art Briles, demote Ken Starr

Briles’s stunning ascent ends in disgrace