

Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey in Houston on Monday. (Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

Louisiana State and BYU are scheduled to open their college football seasons in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Saturday, but catastrophic flooding in Southeast Texas as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey likely means the game will be relocated to another city.

LSU associate communications director Bill Franques said Sunday LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva told him the game would “almost certainly” be moved, but the decision ultimately lies with ESPN, which owns the rights to the game. The Advocate’s Ross Dellenger reported Monday that game officials reached out to officials from at least five locations, including Nashville, Orlando, Dallas and New Orleans. LSU is willing to host BYU at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge if Saturday’s game is moved, but ESPN and BYU officials may prefer to relocate the game to another neutral site.

Scott Ramsey, chief executive of the Music City Bowl in Nashville, told Dellenger that his staff was still determining whether it could host the game on Saturday and planned to report back to ESPN as soon as possible. Camping World Stadium in Orlando is available this weekend, and officials there are willing to host the game. ESPN officials also reached out to Cotton Bowl officials in Dallas and Dellenger reports that Jacksonville is expected to be among the cities being considered.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The Tiger Family is here to help in any way we can. — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) August 28, 2017

This is the third consecutive year that LSU’s schedule has been affected by storms. In 2015, the Tigers’ season opener against McNeese State in Baton Rouge was canceled after a four-hour weather delay that began during the first quarter. The game was never made up. A few weeks later, LSU’s game at South Carolina was relocated to Baton Rouge because of deadly flooding in Columbia. Last season, LSU’s game at Florida on Oct. 8 was called off as a result of Hurricane Matthew. That contest was eventually rescheduled for Nov. 19 in Baton Rouge.

