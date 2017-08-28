

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at Big Ten media day in July. (G-Jun Yam/Associated Press)

Jordan Brand unveiled the all-maize uniforms that No. 11 Michigan will wear during their season opener Saturday against No. 17 Florida in Arlington, Tex., though the names of all of the Wolverines players who will take the field at AT&T Stadium still remain under wraps. Michigan hasn’t provided an updated roster to the public since just before the start of last season, and Wolverines Coach Jim Harbaugh indicated last week that one won’t be coming until Wednesday, three days before Michigan takes on the Gators.

Harbaugh had no interest providing any more information about his roster, including who will start at quarterback for the Wolverines, during his meeting with reporters Monday. Returning starter Wilton Speight and fifth-year senior John O’Korn have emerged as the leading candidates.

“I have not heard Florida announce who their starting quarterback will be, and we’d love to have that information,” Harbaugh said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So, no, we’re not announcing our starting quarterback. As I’ve said before, people have made a big deal about our roster or not announcing a starting quarterback. I have not seen a starting quarterback come out of Florida. Never any mention of that. Very interesting. We’d like to have that information from them, I’m sure they’d like to have it from us, and right now neither is giving that information.”

Final tryouts for roster spots on 2017 Michigan Football Team can start no earlier than 8/28. Roster to be determined & publicized on 8/30. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 20, 2017

Florida Coach Jim McElwain quipped last week that the Gators hadn’t started preparing for Saturday’s game, which is the opener for both teams.

“When you guys get their roster, let me know who we’re playing,” he said.

McElwain wasn’t any more forthcoming Monday about how he plans to divide the playing time between quarterbacks Malik Zaire, Feleipe Franks and Luke Del Rio against Michigan.

“The quarterback situation, we have a plan that’s in place,” McElwain told reporters. “I’m not going to tell you what it is, so there’s no reason to ask, but we’re excited about that. We’ll leave that for them to guess, as well.”

NJ.com submitted a Freedom of Information Act request three weeks ago for a list of Michigan players on athletic scholarships and only recently received a response.

As for Michigan’s color rush uniforms, this is the second time the Wolverines have worn all-maize uniforms and the first time since 1928. Florida will wear all-blue uniforms for the game.

