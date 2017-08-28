

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Eric Reid kneels during the national anthem before Sunday’s preseason game against the Vikings. (Brad Rempel/USA Today)

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, who joined linebacker Eli Harold and quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during pregame renditions of the national anthem last year to protest social injustice and police brutality, said during the offseason that he would stand for the anthem this year. Reid and his 49ers teammates did just that before San Francisco’s first two preseason games, but the fifth-year pro resumed his protest by taking a knee before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I just had a change of heart,” Reid said when asked about his decision after the game. “A lot of thinking. A lot of praying. Talking to Colin [Kaepernick]. When we started last year, if you recall, we said that our goal was to raise awareness and shed light on the issues that were happening in our country. I think we accomplished that goal. What I was upset about was the narrative, the false narratives, that was being told about us. People were saying that we are un-American, that we’re against police entirely and the military, and that just wasn’t true. At first I thought that was a small sacrifice to pay to get the word out and raise that awareness. I settled with thinking raising that awareness was victory. Then fast forward to Charlottesville and the country sees what an un-American protest really looks like. That’s when I had my change of heart. Because what Colin, Eli and I did was a peaceful protest fueled by faith in God to help make our country a better place. I feel like I needed to regain control of that narrative and not let people say that what we’re doing is un-American, because it’s not. It’s completely American. We’re doing it because we want equality for everybody. We want our country to be a better place. So that’s why I decided to resume the protest.”

[How the youngest team in the NFL staged its largest national anthem protest]

Well spoken thoughts from #49ers @E_Reid35 on changing his mind back to kneeling during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/vh1qiqC4eQ — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 28, 2017

First-year San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan, who heard about Reid’s decision to knee before the game, said he had “no issue” with the gesture.

“Everyone’s able to go out and do what they want to do,” Shanahan said.

Meanwhile, 49ers CEO Jed York quote-tweeted a video of Reid’s postgame comments and described them as “worth listening to.”

When Reid took a knee on the sideline before Sunday’s game, 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin placed his hand on Reid’s right shoulder.

“A lot of guys said they wanted to show support,” said Reid, who has kept in touch with Kaepernick since the free agent quarterback opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March. “I believe a lot of guys were standing with me, just putting their hands on my shoulders. That means a lot. They want to be involved. I know the anthem means a lot of things to different people. Some guys don’t feel comfortable kneeling, even though I’ve said a million and one times it’s not about being against the military. If that’s the how they feel, that’s completely fine. I will never pressure anybody to take a knee, that’s just my way of doing it.”

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett are among the other players who have sat during the national anthem during the preseason. In the NFL’s largest national anthem protest to date, 12 Cleveland Browns players knelt in a circle and prayed before last Monday’s preseason game against the Giants.

More on the NFL:

Jim Brown says ‘I don’t desecrate my flag,’ thinks Colin Kaepernick should pick football or activism

Without Julian Edelman, are Tom Brady and the Patriots vulnerable?

Rookie DeShone Kizer wins Browns’ starting quarterback job

‘That’s our city’: Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt helps raise money for Harvey victims

Bears’ Cameron Meredith is latest player to go down with a knee injury this weekend